BROOKVILLE — Several strong performances were turned in at Tuesday’s three-team meet at Brookville between the hosts, Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic.
On the team scoreboard, the host Raiders swept both ECC (122-28) and DCC (130-20) with ECC downing DCC (101-30) in the third matchup.
For the girls, it was DCC finishing 1-0-1 as the Lady Cardinals topped Brookville (76.5-71.5) and tied ECC 73-73. Brookville beat ECC, 83-61.
For the Raiders, Hunter Geer was a four-time overall winner with three district-qualifying. He took the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.36 and 23.74) with D9 times while also winning the long jump (18 feet, 9 inches). He anchored the winning 4x100 relay that finished with a season-best time of 44.89 seconds, teaming up with Nick Shaffer, and Ian and Jack Pete.
Ian Pete also tripled, anchoring the winning 4x400 relay with Jack Gill, Logan Oakes and Cooper Shall in a district-qualifiying 3:41.43, and adding wins with season-best times in the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.22 and 41.86).
Gill had a hand in three wins, also including the 400 dash (54.72) and 4x800 relay with Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster and Cole Householder which cut five seconds off its best time of the season at 8:53.
Other Raiders overall wins came from Alec Geer in the 3,200 run (12:09.48), Brayden Ross in the shot put (38 feet, 1 1/2 inches), Luke Gaston in the pole vault (9 feet) and Kellan Haines in the javelin (138 feet, 2 inches).
DCC got a double win from Micah Williamson with a district-qualifying time in the 800 (2:06.19) and a win in the 1,600 (4:57.32). Teammate Landon Schmader finished second in both races.
For the ECC boys, Nick Cherry won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), Luke Jansen the triple jump (36 feet, 6 inches) and James Foradora the discus (109 feet, 2 inches). Ben Reynolds turned in a district time in his third-place finish in the 100 dash (11.53).
Brookville’s Layne Sorbin and Morgan Monnoyer were triple-winners in the girls’ meet. Sorbin took firsts in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches), pole vault (8 feet) and triple jump (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches). Monnoyer won the 100 and 200 dashes (13.24 and 28.49) while teaming up with her sister Julie, Emily Martz and Kailin Bowser to win the 4x100 with a season-best time of 52.94 seconds.
Julie Monnoyer added a win in the 100 hurdles (16.77).
DCC got double-win days from Chloe Benden, Madelyn Schmader, Zoe Puhala and Faith Jacob.
Benden, Puhala and Schmader joined Madison Mortimer to win the 4x800 relay in a D9-qualifying 10:58. Benden, Schmader, Jacob and Sophia Rooney also won the 4x400 relay in a district time of 4:29.3.
Puhala won the 3,200 run (13:40.44) and Jacob won the 400 dash (1:05.41).
Grace Neubert and Tori Newton doubled for the Lady Crusaders. Neubert won the 800 run (2:32.52) with a district-qualifying time ahead of another D9 qualifyer Sophia Bille and also took the 1,600 run (5:35.96) with a D9 time. Newton won the discus (84 feet, 11 inches) and javelin (103 feet, 11 inches).
Other ECC wins came from Sami Straub in the 300 hurdles (53.19), Rachel Sloff in the long jump (14 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and Allison Geci in the shot put (30 feet, 6 inches).