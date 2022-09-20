BROOKVILLE — Two long soccer droughts ended on the Brookville Area High School football field under the lights Monday night.
In a doubleheader with Brockway, both hosting teams ended significant losing/winless streaks.
The opener saw the Lady Raiders pull out a 3-2 double-overtime win, their first over Brockway since Sept. 23, 2015’s 7-3 win that was followed by 12 straight losses to the Lady Rovers.
Then in the nightcap, a Raiders 22-game winless streak dating back to the 2010 District 9 Class A semifinals was snapped in a 3-1 win over the Rovers. The Raiders had lost 15 straight to the Rovers since a tie in their second meeting of the 2013 season.
For Brookville teams, the wins were much needed to get some momentum going in the early going. But both teams are back in action at Redbank Valley tonight as well. The Lady Raiders, coming off last Thursday’s 1-1 tie at home with Clarion, improved to 2-4-1.
The winner came from Hannah Lundgren’s goal off a Lauren Castellan throw-in with 55.7 seconds left in the second OT period. She was able to get a shot off in traffic amongst a handful of Brockway defenders and past goalkeeper Josie Orinko, who played a strong game in net.
Considering the team had just played a tie game against Clarion last week, it was a big boost for Kaitlin Hill’s team.
“That was a nice throw-in from Lauren. It took two bounces into the box and I don’t know if their goalkeeper missed it, but Hannah was right there and she put it into the back of the net,” Hill said. “She wanted it and proved today that she’s capable of scoring. Sometimes it’s hard to find that first goal. She found it, so I think it’ll starting coming for her.
“I was proud of the girls. It was a rough start, but I think we finished where we wanted to be obviously with the win at the end. But we played more aggressive and outhustled them tonight. Brockway is a good team and for us to do that, we had to dig deep. Their goalkeeper is very good and talented.”
It was a back-and-forth affair with Castellan setting up the first goal of the game as well with her assist on Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez’s goal with 26:33 left in the first half.
Brockway tied it less than four minutes later on Amanda Decker’s goal and then took a 2-1 lead when Delayne Fremer set up Mia Martino at the 15:36 mark of the first half.
But the Lady Raiders tied it before the end of an active first half when Madeline Reitz’s pass to freshman Kaida Yoder on a breakaway attempt she converted with 8:03 left before halftime.
The speedy Yoder gave Brockway trouble most of the game. She drew a penalty kick penalty with 13:05 left in regulation, but Orinko stopped Castellan’s PK attempt. Orinko again came up big in the closing seconds of regulation, sliding to stop a shot on goal by Yoder on a pass from Grace Park.
Recommended Video
Orinko made too above-averages saves on shots by Yoder and Park in the first OT and two more in the second extra 10-minute period before Lundgren ended it in the closing seconds.
The Lady Raiders outshot Brockway, 18-8, with Orinko saving 15 shots and Kerstyn Davie stopping six for Brookville.
The Lady Rovers fell to 4-2 going into Wednesday’s home game with Port Allegany.
“It was a physical game on both sides and we went down with a few injuries, so we didn’t have our best 11 out there at any point,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “It is what it is. They battled into double-overtime, so I have to give the girls credit no matter what. They played hard. We didn’t play our best game we’ve seen and the girls were probably a little frustrated. But we have to move forward. We have two more games this week.”
In the second game, Isaac Hetrick scored off a corner kick and Steven Plyler added two goals as the Raiders built a 3-0 lead before Alex Carlson converted on a penalty kick with 2:10 left to set the final score.
For the Raiders, the win ended a four game losing streak that included two one-goal losses. They were 1-3 in one-goal games before Monday. Head coach Dave Reitz’s team improved to 2-5 with the much-needed win.
“Minus one match, we’ve played well enough to win every single one. We just couldn’t finish,” Reitz said. “Today, it clicked. We’ve been pushing in the same direction all year and it was a big one for us. We had this circled on our calendar and tonight we turned the corner.”
The Raiders scored first at the 10:20 mark of the first half when Brad Fiscus’ corner kick was sent into the goal mouth by Thomas Bowser. Isaac Hetrick picked up the ball and knocked in his rebounded shot that was initially stopped by Rovers keeper Jacob Maze.
Isaac Reitz set up Steven Plyler’s first goal with nine minutes to go in the first half. Reitz set up Plyler again with 6:51 left in the second half to put the Raiders up 3-0.
I told the kids 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in soccer. We needed that third goal and we found it,” said Coach Reitz.
Carlson ended Raiders keeper Brody Barto’s shutout bid by converting the PK. The Raiders outshot the Rovers, 12-5.
“We’re trying to switch things up with some kids in different spots and this is the first game we’ve tried the change and it took us at least the first half to figure that out,” Rovers head coach Andy Dougherty said. “When you get down 2-0 trying to figure that out, it’s an up-hill battle. It’s a young team, so we have to keep promising them it’s going to get better.”
The Rovers (3-4) also host Port Allegany Wednesday.