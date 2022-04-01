BROOKVILLE — Postponing their season-opener with Oil City from Tuesday Thursday at home, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams earned a split decision.
The Raiders turned in 10 different District 9-qualifying performances and took firsts in 13 of the 17 events contested in a 96.5-44.5 win while the Lady Raiders dropped an 81-59 decision.
Saturday, both teams head to Bellefonte for a tri-meet that also includes Selinsgrove.
The Pete brothers, senior Ian and freshman Jack, were quadruple winners for the Raiders. Ian won both hurdles races with D9-qualifying times — 15.7 seconds in the 110-meter and 42 seconds in the 300s.
Jack Pete won the 100 and 200 dashes, edging teammate Hunter Geer at the line in the 100 in 11.4 seconds while taking the 200 in 23.5 seconds.
They combined in two relay wins, the 4x100 with Geer and Charlie Krug with a qualifying time of 45 seconds and the 4x400 with Jack Gill and Cooper Shall with another qualifying time of 3:55.7.
Geer also qualified for districts in the 100 and the long jump with his runner-up finish at 21 feet, 1 1/2 while taking the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. John Colgan beat Geer by an inch to win the long jump with his qualifying leap while also winning the triple jump with a qualifying mark of 40 feet, 5 inches.
Gill, Garner McMaster, Brad Fiscus and Cole Householder won the 4x800 with a qualifying time of 9:19.5. Gill won the 400 (54.7) while McMaster added a win in the 1,600 run (5:19.6). Fiscus was second in the 800 run while Alec Geer finished third in the 1,600.
Also winning was Luke Gaston, who cleared the pole vault at 9 feet.
Ian Clowes was third in both hurdles and helped the Raiders sweep the 300s with Kellan Haines finishing second behind Ian Pete. Ryan Geer tied for second in the high jump while Hunter Rupp and McMaster completed a sweep of the triple jump.
In the throws, Michael Colgan and Dakotah Davis finished 2-3 in the shot put. Brayden Ross was second in the discus and Haines and Davis were 2-3 in the javelin.
Morgan Monnoyer tripled for the Lady Raiders, winning the 100 and 200 dashes (13.2 and 28.3) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Emily Martz, Kailin Bowser and Autumn Walter. Martz added a win in the 400 dash (1:08).
Julie Monnoyer won both hurdle races, the 100s in 18 seconds and 300s in 56.2 while finishing second in the triple jump behind teammate Laynee Sorbin.
Sorbin qualified for the districts in the triple, going 33 feet while also winning the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches. She also finished second in the high jump.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Chloe Smith won the 1,600 run (6:51.4).
Walter and Bowser added thirds and the 100 and 200 dashes respectively while Janelle Popson was third in the 800 run. Julia Bailey finished third in the 300 hurdles.
In the field events, Malaney Walls tied with Jazmines Vasquez-Sarvey for third in the pole vault, Zani Spellman was third in the long jump, and Claire Haines and Bethany Hack were 2-3 in the shot put.
The 3,200 run was not contested.