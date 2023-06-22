PORT ALLEGANY — Reaching the District 10 winners’ bracket finals, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars rallied for a 14-12 win over Potter-McKean Wednesday night.
Brookville, now 3-0 in the Major Division bracket, now faces Punxsutawney Sunday at a site and time to be announced. They are the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the nine-team double-elimination tournament.
Against Potter-McKean, Brookville was the home team via the pre-game coin flip and trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the fourth after Potter-McKean scored two runs in the top of the inning to break a 5-5 tie.
But Brookville responded by sending 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to take the lead for good. Avery Crooks led things off with a triple. Jaiden Silvis, Maylee Lewis and Lillian Miles singled in the rally while Ava Nixon doubled.
Potter-McKean got within 12-9 with three runs in the top of the fifth before Brookville added two runs in the bottom of the inning when Whitney Sunealitis singled, Silvis doubled her in and Ainsley Blake tripled in Silvis.
Up 14-9 in the sixth, Brookville had to hold off another Potter-McKean rally that scored three more runs, but Nixon, Brookville’s third pitcher, struck out the would-be tying run at the plate with a runner at third to end the game.
Nixon wound up getting the win, striking out five in the final 2 2/3 innings of relief. Sunealitis and Eliza Shaffer each threw 1 2/3 innings.
Silvis and Nixon each had three hits. Silvis doubled and scored in Brookville’s two-run first inning. Brookville scored three runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-3 lead before Potter-McKean tied it with two runs in the top of the third.
Potter-McKean drops into the loser’ bracket for an elimination game on Friday.