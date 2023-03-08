HERSHEY — Brookville and the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships have been synonymous with each other for quite some time.
While the Raiders have seen some late-year injuries derail the seasons of some its wrestlers, Brookville will still be represented in Hershey later this week by a pair of returning state qualifiers — senior Jackson Zimmerman (189 pounds) and sophomore Cole Householder (127).
Zimmerman (35-4), fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional crown over the weekend, was ranked No. 5 in the state prior to that event in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings.
On paper, Zimmerman appears to have landed on the “better” side of the bracket at 189 on the bottom, which has just two other state returnees and one wrestler ranked higher than the Raider.
Zimmerman awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Faith Christian Academy freshman Jason Singer (32-10) and Glendale senior Britton Spangle (35-11). Singer is ranked ninth in the state.
Whoever prevails in that first round bout will face either Benton senior Jacob Bobersky (27-11) or Mount Union sophomore Josh Ryan (38-9) in the quarterfinals. Both of them were ranked outside the Top 12.
Also sitting in the bottom half is Bishop McDevitt senior Jake Gilfoil (35-5), a three-time state qualifier who bested returning state runner-up Jacob Jones of Saucon valley in the Southeast Regional final over the weekend. Gilfoil was ranked fourth prior to that win.
Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes (31-4), another state returnee, could face Gilfoil in the quarters.
Meanwhile the top half at 189 is loaded, particularly the top quarter of the draw where Jones (43-5) squares off against Clearfield junior Carter Chamberlain (35-8) in the first round in a matchup of returning state medalists. Chamberlain placed eighth at the weight in Class AAA a year.
The reward for the winner of that contest is a showdown with two-time defending state champ Rune Lawrence (41-3), a junior form Frazier, in the quarterfinals. That means there is the potential for a rematch of last year’s 189-pound state final between Lawrence and Jones in this year’s quarterfinal round.
Tri-Valley senior Jacob Scheib (33-4), a four-time qualifier who placed seventh a year ago, also is in the top half and could be a semifinal opponent for whoever comes out of the Lawrence part of the bracket.
Scheib, ranked No. 3, opens against sixth-ranked Magnus Lloyd (29-8), a senior from General McLane who Zimmerman beat in this past weekend’s regional final.
As for Householder, he is in search of his second straight podium spot after making history last year by becoming the program’s first freshman PIAA medalist when he placed seventh at 120 pounds.
Householder (35-6), ranked No. 4 at 127 pounds, landed in the top half of the bracket where he wrestles Montoursville sophomore David Kennedy (37-11), the Northeast Region runner-up in the first round.
The winner of that contest will most likely face Bentworth junior Chris Vargo (39-2), the Southwest Regional champ, in the quarterfinals. Vargo, ranked No. 2, is a three-time qualifier who placed fifth last year and won a bronze medal as a freshman.
The top half also features Faith Christian Academy freshman Arment Waltenbaugh (26-5), the Southeast champ, and Northwest runner-up Hunter Gould (36-3), a junior from Conneaut Area who is a three-time qualifier and sixth-place medalist from a year ago. Gould and Waltenbaugh are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.
The bottom at 127 has a four-time qualifier in Bald Eagle Area Coen Bainey (36-6) and a three-time qualifier in Burrell junior Cooper Hornack (39-6). Bainiey, ranked No. 3, finished third and fourth the past two years, while Hornack has a fourth and second place on his resume. Hornack was ranked No. 1 before regionals but lost in the Southwest finals to Vargo.
Those two wouldn’t meet until the semifinals if they win out.
The PIAA Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m.