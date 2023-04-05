BROOKVILLE — With Brookville and Punxsutawney squaring off in Brookville season debut on its own track, it turned out to be a split decision.
The Raiders topped the Chucks, 80-70, while the Lady Chucks notched a 97-52 win.
In the boys’ matchup, the Raiders’ Jack Pete was a triple-winner with a season-best 11.33-second win in the 100-meter dash while anchoring the team’s two winning relays in the 4x100 with Brayden Kunselman, Nick Shaffer and Hayden Freeman with a season-best 43.65 and the 4x400 relay with Jack Gill, Freeman and Jacob Murdock in 3:34.63. All three times were district-qualifying marks.
Pete earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for his outstanding performance for the Raiders, also finishing second in the 200 dash with a qualifying mark as well.
Pete outran teammate Kunselman and Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean for the win in the 100 with all three running qualifying times, but it was the defending D9 champion Dean who took the 200 dash in 23 seconds ahead of Pete and Shaffer, who also ran qualifying times.
Also on the track for the Raiders, Kellan Haines doubled in the hurdles, leading a Raiders sweep in the 300s in 44.54 and taking the 110s in 17.28.
Gill won the 800 run (2:04.92) with a qualifying time while Brady Means took the 3,200 run (10:57.7).
In the jumps, John Colgan turned in qualifying marks in both the triple and long jumps, winning the triple (41 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and finishing second in the long jump. Haines was second in the triple jump as well.
Raiders sophomores Brayden Ross and Wyatt Lucas had solid days. Ross won the discus (131 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (43 feet, 8 inches) while Lucas threw a career-best in the javelin with a qualifying mark of 164 feet, 5 inches.
The Chucks got wins on the track from Alex Momyer in the 400 dash (53.89), Evan Groce in the 1,600 run (4:51.63) and the 4x800 relay of Groce, Garrett Bartlebaugh, David Kunselman and Daniel Lenze with a district-qualifying time of 8:33.4.
In the jumps, Ryan Heigley won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). Grant Miller and Michael Clemmer finished 1-2 in the pole vault with qualifying heights led by Miller’s 12 feet, 6 inches. Zach Presloid won the long jump (21 feet, 4 inches) with a qualifying mark as well as his third-place teammate John Rentgo.
The Lady Chucks got triple wins from Mary Grusky and Jordann Hicks. Grusky won all three throws as Punxsutawney swept all three events. Grusky won the javelin (131 feet, 3 inches, d9 qualifying), discus (89 feet, 1 inch) and shot put (34 feet).
Also in the field, Samantha Griebel won the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and Riley Doverspike won the pole vault (6 feet, 5 inches).
Six more wins came on the track for the Lady Chucks, led by Hicks who won the 800 run (2:35.07) and 1,600 run (5:54.58) with qualifying times and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:26.34) with Riley Miller, Emily McMahan and Taylor Bair.
Riley Miller won the 400 dash (1:05.98) and Hannah Surkala won the 3,200 run to lead her team’s sweep of that race with a qualifying time of 13:04.36. Surkala ran with Bair, Lydia Miller and Emily Bussard on the winning 4x800 relay (10:51, district-qualifying).
Julie Monnoyer earned the Brooke Emery Award for her outstanding performance for the Lady Raiders with four wins. She took the 100 hurdles (17.83), and triple and long jumps (33 feet, 8 inches and 15 feet, 9 1/2 inches) with qualifying marks while also running a leg on the 4x100 relay (53.07) with Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder with a qualifying time of 53.07 seconds.
Yoder tripled, adding wins in the 100 dash (13.63) and 200 dash (28.45). Geer won the 300 hurdles (51.54) with a qualifying time.
Both teams run next Tuesday. Punxsutawney hosts St. Marys while Brookville travels to Elk County Catholic.