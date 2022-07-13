BROOKVILLE — Punxsutawney S&T pitcher Parker Stahlman was taken off the mound before the end of the first inning in Monday’s opening game their Indiana County League finals series against the Brookville Fireman’s Club.
Tuesday at McKinley Field, he would’ve finished all seven innings had his defense not let him down. But still, Stahlman and S&T Bank held off Brookville’s last-ditch seventh inning rally for a 6-5 win.
The best-of-three Junior Legion series knotted at 1-1, it all comes down to tonight’s decisive game at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney.
While the winner advances to the Western Region Tournament in Homer City next week, the loser does still have a chance to grab a regional berth, facing off the runner-up from the Westmoreland County League later this week in yet another best-of-three series.
Stahlman held Brookville scoreless on a nifty 63 pitches through six shutout innings with five strikeouts and no walks, the only baserunners coming on two singles and three infield errors.
Another infield error on an Easton Belfiore grounder started the Brookville seventh. Luke Burton doubled Belfiore to third. Kai Kaltenbach’s grounder to first was misplayed, allowing Belfiore and Burton to score.
Two flyouts by Kolton Griffin and Sergio Sotillo got Punxsutawney within an out of a win, but Landen Marra singled and Owen Fleming reached on an infield single to push home a run to cut it to 6-3 and the rally continued.
Stahlman walked Ladd Blake to load the bases, forcing Stahlman off the mound in favor of Coy Martino. Against Pierson Ruhlman, Martino plunked him to force in a run to make it 6-4. Belfiore reached on yet another Punxsutawney error, its fourth of the inning, and now it was 6-5 with the bases loaded.
But Martino hung in there and struck out Burton five pitches to end the game.
S&T Bank batted around in the first inning to score three runs off Brookville starter Burton. With two outs Austin Fischer singled in two runs but with the bases loaded and him trying to race to third on Nick Motter’s grounder into the shortstop hole hit him and ended the inning and perhaps bailing Brookville out of more damage.
Belfiore relieved Burton in the second inning and went the rest of the way on the mound, going six innings while giving up just one hit with four walks and two strikeouts.
But S&T picked up important insurance runs, two in the fourth inning on sacrifice flies from Donny Bender and Martino, who also walked and scored a valuable run in the top of the seventh when he walked and stole two bases, coming home on a throwing error when stealing third.
Five of S&T’s seven hits came in the first inning with Bender and Motter each singling twice.