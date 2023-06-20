KANE — Winning its second game of the District 10 tournament, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars needed four innings to turn in a 14-0 rout of Kane Monday night in a game stopped after four innings due to the 10-Run Rule.
That lands Brookville in the winners’ bracket semifinals on Wednesday at Port Allegany against Potter/McKean starting at 6 p.m.
Brookville, the visiting team via the coin flip, scored in all four of its at-bats, three in the first, eight in the second, two in the third and one more in the top of the fourth.
Brookville worked Kane for 10 walks to go along with seven hits, four of them coming in its big eight-run second. Thirteen batters went to the plate in the second with four walks, an Avery Crooks two-run triple, Brynn Blake double and singles from Maylee Lewis and Payton Park.
In the fourth, Ava Nixon doubled while Blake and Eliza Shaffer singled.
Brookville got another strong pitching outing from a second pitcher. After Shaffer gave her team four no-hit innings in Saturday’s opening win over Warren, it was Nixon getting in the circle on Monday. She struck out six and walked six while giving up just one hit, a two-out single in the bottom of the third.
Potter/McKean opened with a 28-1 win over Bradford in three innings on Saturday. Wednesday’s winner gets the DuBois at Punxsutawney winner in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final while the loser plays Friday in an elimination game.