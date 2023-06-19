BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Little League 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars started off hot in Saturday’s District 10 opener against Warren, a knocked out the visitors in a quick, four-inning 15-1 win at Zufall Field.
Pitcher Eliza Shaffer threw four hitless innings while also striking out 10 batters en route to getting the win via the 10-Run Rule.
Brookville is back in action tonight in a winners’ bracket game at Kane, which had a first-round bye. Warren hosts St. Marys in an elimination game.
Brookville’s first inning started with the first three batters in the order scoring off wild pitches from third base. Payton Park and Whitney Sunealitis walked and Jaiden Silvis singled. After two outs, Ava Nixon doubled and scored on Brynn Blake’s single for a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Shaffer also walked three and hit two batters. Warren’s lone run came in the second when Laken Carroll led off with a walk, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw to first and scored on Zella Hendricks’ groundout.
That would be in for Warren as Brookville scored seven in the second inning and four in the bottom of the third to run away with the game.
In the second inning, Brookville quickly responded to Warren’s lone run by putting seven more on the scoreboard and two of those seven were scored off run-scoring singles from Sunealitis and Park.
Brookville needed just one more at-bat to put the game away. In the third, Shaffer walked and moved to second and scored on a Gracelynn Kimmerle single. Kimmerle then scored off of an error in the infield and two more runs followed as Park singled in Lilian Miles. Park scored after Sunealitis hit a single.
One run away from ending the game via the 15-Run Rule, Warren got out of a bases-loaded jam and got to bat in the top of the fourth. A walk and two hit batters loaded the bases with one out, but Shaffer whiffed both Laken Carroll and Zella Hendricks.
Brookville wound up with six hits, taking advantage of 11 walks. Six different hitters had safeties — Park, Sunealitis, Silvis, Nixon, Brynn Blake and Kimmerle.