BROCKWAY — Coming off a season-opening four-set loss to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, the Brookville volleyball team had little time to mull over that setback as it was right back on the court Tuesday evening at Brockway.
The Lady Raiders suffered some of the same inconsistencies they did in the opener, particularly at the service line, but they battled their way to a five-set victory against the Lady Rovers, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6.
Both teams really struggled with consistent play in the match, and in the end it was Brookville that put it all together to win a lopsided fifth set, 15-6, to take home its first win of the season.
That strong fifth set came on the heels of the Lady Raiders being run off the court, 25-12, in the fourth game after taking a 2-1 lead. In the end, it was that service game that really pushed Brookville to victory.
The Lady Raiders basically broke even at the service on the night, recording 15 missed serves and 14 aces. However, they got three big aces early in the fifth set as three-point service stints by Eden Wonderling and Julie Monnoyer helped the Lady Raiders race out to an 8-2 lead in the race to 15 points.
Monnoyer had two aces and a kill in the opening spurt, while Wonderling had an ace herself.
Brockway never recovered from Brookville’s quick surge in the fifth, as the Lady Raiders got two points from Sam Whitling late in the decisive set before Monnoyer hammered home a kill on match point.
Monnoyer led Brookville with seven kills and two blocks, while Wonderling added six kills at the net. Reggan Olson paced the Brookville service game with a match-high 16 points and five aces. Wonderling added 12 points and three aces, while Monnoyer had nine points and four aces.
“We had a hard-fought few sets last night (Monday) vs. DCC, so this was really about coming back and fixing those mistakes,” said Brookville coach Elice Morelock. “Serves were a big part of our loss last night, so we kind of tried to re-really ourselves and get those serves in. We lost it in the middle, but the girls were able to pull themselves out tonight.”
Brookville jumped out to a nearly 4-2 lead in the opening set behind two points by Olson before a series of sideouts ensued. Brockway eventually grabbed control of the set when Kalina Powell ripped off seven straight points to put her teas up 16-8. Powell had two aces in the run, while Lauren Rendos had a kill.
Brockway maintained that lead the rest of the set, with Stephanie Stage notching the final two points in a 25-18 win.
Brookville bounced back in a big way in the second set, as a seven-point spurt by Olson gave the Lady Raiders a quick 9-2 advantage. Olson had four aces in the run. Brockway answered right back, as Rendos rattled off four straight points of her own to make it 9-7.
Recommended Video
That’s as close as the Lady Rovers got in the set, though. Monnoyer and Whitling each dropped in two points to help give Brookville a 16-11 lead, which the never relinquished.
Olson finished off the set with a four-point run, finishing the game with 11 points to help even the match at one set a piece.
Brookville carried that momentum in the third set, where Wonderling ripped off a six-point run to get things started. She had two aces in the spurt, while Olson had a kill.
Three points by Monnoyer pushed the lead to nine at 12-3 before a five-point spurt by Brockway’s Samantha Barber made it a set again at 15-10. Brookville controlled the set from there, recording a 25-19 win to go up 2-1 in the match.
Brockway showed some resiliency in the fourth set and didn’t hang their heads.
Two points by Stage and three from Brooke Newton helped Brockway jump out to an 8-3 lead before a six-point run by Barber broke the set wide open at 14-4. Newton had two kills in that spurt, while Stage had a kill and block.
Three points from Stage then pushed the lead 21-8 before Brockway eventually won the game, 25-12, to force a fifth-and-deciding set.
Unfortunately for Brockway, another huge momentum swing happened between the fourth and fifth sets, with the Lady Raiders cruising to victory in the decisive game.
Rendos and Barber led Brockway with 10 service points each, while Stage and Kalina Powell each had eight. Stage added seven kills and a block, while Powell and Rendos each notched three kills. Lady Rover Tehya Shaw had three blocks.
“I told them there were a lot of positive things coming out of a first game going five sets,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli. “We also know there are a lot of things we need to work on. Fundamentals, we just broke down a couple times and left some holes. And, some of our passing was giving them some free hits.
“We got some momentum going, then one or two bad passes, and they had the momentum. It definitely swayed back-and-forth the whole night.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Brookville plays at Bradford, while Brockway travels to Cameron County.