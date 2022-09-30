BROOKVILLE — It was a Senior Night split for the Brookville Area High School soccer teams.
Thursday’s doubleheader that finished under the lights at the football field wound up a 1-1 event for the hosts as the Lady Raiders dropped a frustrating 1-0 shutout while the Raiders flipped things around with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.
The Raiders won their third game in four days and fifth out their last six in a busy stretch that helped them improve to 6-7.
“It does allow for some rhythm, but I don’t think they go together,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said of playing a lot and playing well. “The boys are coming together. We had a couple players out of the lineup tonight and I was concerned going into it, but over the last week, we’ve had a lot of guys contributing goals.”
Against the one-win Fires, the Raiders headed both goals off assists from Brad Fiscus, who played a strong game. His first setup came off a corner kick that was headed in by senior Thomas Bowser with 18:08 left in the first half.
Then in the second half, Fiscus’ direct kick from 30 yards out was headed in by Caleb “Colonel” Kornbau. It was such a slick setup that the coach had to hit the replay button, so to speak.
“I didn’t know that and Colonel told me it was his goal I turned to Dan (Eberts) who was taking pictures and he showed me a that in one of the pictures,” Reitz said. “Brad undoubtedly was the man of the match tonight and played very well.”
The Raiders outshot Forest, 8-0. Raiders goalkeeper had little action even handling the ball, which pleased Reitz.
“It was a great night and we lived in their half of the field both halves,” Reitz said. “Our back four (Ganen Cyphert, Daniel Turner, Rilee Payne and Austin Brosius) played phenomenally today. They kept us clean back there.”
Cyphert, Isaac Hetrick, Barto, Christian Smith, Alex Reynolds and Bowser were honored between the varsity games in a Senior Night ceremony.
In a girls’ game that saw few serious scoring chances, it came down to a converted penalty kick by Forest’s Maria Bauer with 19:24 left in regulation that was the difference. The call was against the Lady Raiders for pushing in the box, questionable for sure in a scoreless game, but certainly a bad break.
“We said at halftime that we needed to put a goal in because you never know in soccer,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill, whose team outshot Forest 13-4. “It can be a bad call like there was or a fluke goal or just a light goal that goals in. We knew that could happen. They were a great team with a great goalkeeper and very comparable to us.”
The Lady Raiders dropped to 5-5-1 while Forest improved to 7-3, stopping a 5-0-1 stretch for the Lady Raiders over the past two weeks.
The Fires’ stationary three-player defensive formation at the 18-yard line was a different look for the Lady Raiders to deal with.
“We haven’t seen that,” Hill said. “We haven’t seen anyone hold the defense at the 18, but I think we adapted well to it. We just had a lot of nice shots and that’s something we’ve worked on the last couple of weeks.”
After the game the Lady Raiders honored their seniors Breanna McKendree, Grace Park, Phoenix Neiswonger and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez.
Both teams visit Brockway Monday, the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys following at 7.