A couple of Tri-County Area teams are looking to go 6-1 on the season as they’ll take on each other Friday night on the gridiron.
The Brookville Raiders travel to St. Marys to take on the Flying Dutchmen in the battle of 5-1 teams.
Of the eight area matchups, there is only one other where local teams face each other — that being the Elk County Catholic vs. Brockway contest slated for 7 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field.
After an 0-3 start, DuBois is looking to get above the .500 mark as they host 1-4 Moniteau. Meanwhile, Ridgway is looking to avenge last week’s loss to St. Marys as they also look to go 6-1 as the Elkers travel to Central Clarion.
Clearfield sets at 6-0 on the year and hosts Trinity this week — whose record is 2-4.
Other matchups include 5-1 Redbank Valley looking to make it six in a row against a winless 0-5 Bucktail team, 3-3 Curwensville traveling to play 4-2 Purchase line and a battle of winless squads between Bradford and Punxsutawney.
All games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Brookville (5-1)
at St. Marys (5-1)
St. Marys is riding a five-game winning streak thanks in part to last week’s 35-28 victory that saw the Flying Dutchmen beat Karns City for the first time in its history.
Quarterback Christian Coudriety had 407 yards passing and five scores on the night, hooking up with Carter Chadsey with 36 seconds left on a four-yard TD that would eventually win the game.
The Flying Dutchmen had three wideouts break the century mark, with Charlie Coudriet leading the way with 115 yards on seven receptions, followed by Logan Mosier’s 108 yards on five receptions and Chadsey’s 106 yards on eight catches.
Brookville picked up a 39-6 win over Moniteau last week that saw quarterback Charlie Krug throw for four TDs on 189 yards passing.
The Raiders’ only loss on the season came at the hands of Karns City, who beat them 41-7 in Week 4.
Trinity (2-4)
at Clearfield (6-0)
Clearfield hosts the WPIAL Class 4A school in Trinity on Friday night. The Hillers’ two wins on the year have been a 41-6 win over Yough and last week’s 20-19 win over West Mifflin.
The Bison are coming off a 49-0 win over Philipsburg-Osceola that saw Clearfield rack up 339 total yards on the ground with 150 of those coming from Mark McGonigal.
Clearfield’s defense also held the Mounties to just 48 total yards and have put up two consecutive shutouts.
Ridgway (5-1) at
Central Clarion (1-4)
After a 21-7 upset by DuBois in Week 4, the Elkers got back to its winning ways with a 40-21 win over Punxsutawney last week.
In that contest, Ridgway racked up 419 yards of total offense with 229 on the ground and 190 through the air.
Domenic Allegretto had 144 yards on 10 carries and three total touchdowns — with two rushing and one being a 55-yard punt return score.
Quarterback Johnathon Hinton was 10-of-19 for 190 yards and two scores.
Central Clarion got its first win of the season last week over visiting Kane by a 34-26 final.
Redbank Valley (5-1)
at Bucktail (0-5)
Redbank Valley takes a lengthy road trip to play winless Bucktail on Friday night, as the Bulldogs look to go to 6-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs are coming off a big win last week as they got revenge on Smethport with a 27-6 win after falling to the Hubbers last year in the D-9 Class A title game.
Bulldogs running back Ray Shreckengost racked up 125 yards on 27 carries.
Bucktail is coming off a 44-24 loss to Coudersport as its only game against Tri-County Area competition this season was a Week 0 12-0 loss to Elk County Catholic.
Moniteau (1-4)
at DuBois (3-3)
After starting out the year 0-3, DuBois has now reeled off three straight — including a Week 4 21-6 upset over the previously unbeaten Ridgway.
Last week the Beavers traveled up to Bradford and shut out the Owls on homecoming night by a 55-0 final.
In that game, Braxton Adams had an 84-yard interception return touchdown and Justin Bankovich also had an interception return TD. Overall, the Beavers picked off six passes last week as quarterback Austin Mitchell also had a 74-yard rushing score.
After beating Bradford 44-38 two weeks ago, Moniteau lost to Brookville last week 39-6.
Curwensville (3-3)
at Purchase Line (4-2)
Curwensville was slated to take on Bellwood-Antis last week, but the Golden Tide ended up forfeiting. Its prior contest was two weeks ago, as they fell to Northern Bedford 41-20.
In that game, quarterback Dan McGarry had 319 yards passing as receivers Ty Terry and Jake Mullins also had over 100 yards in the game. The Golden Tide’s most recent victory came with a 32-29 win over Glendale on Sept. 17.
Purchase Line is coming off a 43-18 loss last week to River Valley, with its other loss coming to West Shamokin 22-14. Its most recent win came at the hand of Penns Manor with a 44-6 drubbing in Week 4.
Elk County Catholic (2-3)
at Brockway (2-4)
In the second matchup among Tri-County Area teams this week, the Crusaders are trying to break a three-game losing streak after starting out the year with two straight wins.
Last week the Crusaders fell to Cameron County 32-18.
Brockway ended its losing skid last week with 26-8 win over Otto-Eldred. In that contest, quarterback Brayden Fox was 21-of-32 for 335 yards with three touchdowns.
Carter Hickman added 84 yards rushing while Blake Pisarcik and Alex Carlson went over the century mark in receiving, with 147 yards and 103 yards, respectively.
Bradford (0-6)
at Punxsutawney (0-5)
Both Bradford and Punxsutawney head into Friday night’s game looking for its first win of the season.
Punxsutawney fell to Ridgway 40-21 last week, although the Chucks racked up 343 yards of total offense.
Running back Zeke Bennett was the Chucks’ workhorse on the night with 145 yards on 32 carries.
Bradford is coming off its 55-0 loss to DuBois last week, as they also been beaten by Brookville, St. Marys and Ridgway on the 2021 campaign.