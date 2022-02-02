BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders boys and girls swim team notched victories over DuBois on Monday evening. The boys took a 91-73 win while the girls had a close 87-83 contest.
“The girls swam very well against a solid Brookville team that was ready to race,” DuBois head coach Michael Gressler said. “There were numerous lead changes throughout the night with a few touches going in our favor and a few going in theirs. We gave everything we had but they had a bit too much in the end.”
For the girls, DuBois actually won more events, 6-5, but Brookville’s consistency is what gave them the win.
Lady Beavers Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers each won four events.
Dressler won the 200 and 500 freestyle and Beers won the 50 and 100 freestyle. For the 200 freestyle relay, Dressler and Beers combined with Emma Frano and Olivia Dressler for the win and for the 400 freestyle relay, the duo teamed up with Abby Frano and Dru Javens for the win.
“Abby Frano and Nicole Wells both had very good nights picking up some key points in their events,” Gressler said. “They’ve been working hard in practice and that showed tonight. Delaney Lingenfelter was a bit surprised to hear her name called for the 100 freestyle but I told her every point will matter in this meet and to go for it. A best time and the point she earned in that race could have made the difference in the end. Dru Javens was also big for us in the 200 and 500 freestyles.”
Brookville’s Madeline Golier picked up three wins, as she and Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.68.
Golier also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:30.40 — as Brookville’s Erika Doolittle came in second — and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.69.
Also taking top honors in events for the Lady Raiders were Fiscus in the 100 butterfly and Swartz in the 100 breaststroke, the latter of which also had Brookville’s Cora Parson finishing second.
On the boys side, Brookville took 10 of the 11 events.
“We knew the Brookville boys were going to be tough,” Gressler said. “They are fast and we would need to have the perfect lineup and score a few unexpected points to take this one.”
The Brookville trio of Brody Barto, Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper took four wins on the day, with two each being in individual competitions and two relays.
The trio, along with Patrick Young, won the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Individually, Doolittle won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Harper won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Barto won the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.
DuBois’ lone win included the team of Mitchell Drahushak, AC Deemer, Christian Roemer and Aaron Chewning winning the 400 freestyle relay.
Both teams are back in the pool on Friday as Brookville travels to St. Marys and DuBois hosts Bradford, with each scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Girls
BROOKVILLE 87,
DuBOIS 83
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall), 2:03.68; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville; 4. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:03.52; 2. Javens (D); 3. Wilshire (B); 4. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Madeline Golier (B), 2:30.40; 2. Doolittle (B); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. E. Frano (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.47; 2. Shofestall (B); 3. A. Frano (D); 4. Wells (D).
1-meter diving –No event.
100 butterfly –1. Ella Fiscus (B), 1:09.11; 2. Afton (B); 3. Doolittle (B); 4. Nissel (D).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 56.32; 2. Shoefestall (B); 3. A. Frano (D); 4. Bailey (B).
500 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:40.61; 2. Javens (D); 3. Wilshire (B); 4. Smith (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Emma Frano, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler), 1:47.17; 2. Brookville; 3. Brookville; 4. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Madeline Golier (B), 1:08.69; 2. Lingenfelter (D); 3. Wells (D); 4. E. Fiscus (B).
100 breaststroke –1. Kerrigan Swartz (B), 1:17.76; 2. Parson (B); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. E. Frano (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Abby Frano, Dru Javens, Abby Dressler), 3:59.44; 2. Brookville; 3. Brookville; 4. DuBois.
Boys
BROOKVILLE 91,
DuBOIS 73
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:43.63; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois; 4. Brookville.
200 freestyle –1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 1:55.97; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Drahushak (D); 4. May (B).
200 IM –1. Brody Barto (B), 2:20.50; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Roemer (D).
50 freestyle –1. Patrick Young (B), 22.08; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Deemer (D); 4. Rupp (B).
1-meter diving –No event.
100 butterfly –1. Calvin Doolittle (B), 56.50; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Foster (B).
100 freestyle –1. Bay Harper (B), 53.60; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Ganoe (B); 4. Chewning (D).
500 freestyle –1. Brody Barto (B), 5:56.98; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Means (B); 4. Foster (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Patrick Young), 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
100 backstroke –1. Patrick Young (B), 56.31; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Drahushak (D); 4. Deemer (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Bay Harper (B), 1:07.84; 2. Roemer (D); 3. McAllister (D); 4. Robertson (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Mitchell Drahushak, AC Deemer, Christian Roemer, Aaron Chewning), 4:08.62; 2. Brookville; 3. Brookville.