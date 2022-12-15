DUBOIS — After seeing its long of dominance against Distrct 9 teams come to end Friday night at Clearfeld, the Brookville wrestling team bounced back in a big way Tuesday with a 39-22 victory against rival DuBois in the Beavers’ season-opening dual meet.
The Raiders came out strong, winning the first five weights to build a commanding 27-0 lead. That opening stretch featured two pins and a pair of forfeits, but the big win was a 10-7 come-from-behind victory by Coyha Brown against Beaver Carter Wilson in the second-bout of the night at 160.
Brown trailed 7-1 late in the second period before rallying for a huge win that seemed to breathe life into the Raiders. Brookville held on from there once they built that 27-0 lead, even though DuBois won five of the final seven weights contested to make things a little more interesting in the end. There was no match at 107.
The win helped Brookville erase the taste of a 45-27 setback to Clearfield Friday that ended the Raiders’ streak of 92 straight wins on the mat against District 9 foes — a run that dated back to the 2013 season. Brookville did have to forfeit a 27-33 win against Brockway at the 2015 Ultimate Duals during that time because they used an ineligible wrestler.
“I thought we bounced back pretty good,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “Things didn’t go our way the other night at Clearfield, and we just stressed talking about getting back on track this week. And really, just perform not whether your hand goes up (in win) and really about effort and attitude walking on to the mat. I thought we had that tonight.
“Coyha was down 7-1, and that’s getting to the point where it’s tough to come back when you’re wresting a good kid. And, Wilson is a pretty solid kid. We talk about scoring points at the end of periods. and he did that and was just tough on top. Coyha is a grinder and you’re always going to get the effort out of him. I was happy for him. That’s a senior leader on our team, and that’s showing good leadership by not quitting and battling.
“I just felt like there was a lot effort there tonight. Even in our losses, I felt like we had guys battling hard. We’re just a little thin on numbers, and we’re rolling with the handful of guys we got. Sometimes we’ll have to shuffle around, but tonight we pretty much went straight at them and got some good matchups. I think it was good for both teams early in the season.”
Burke Fleming got the Raiders off and running, pinning Alex George in a 1:05 in the opening bout at 152 before Brown and Wilson hit the mat.
Wilson jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a takedown midway through the first period, but Brown cut his deficit in half with an escape early in the second period. Wilson then appeared to seize control of the bout when he put Brown his back for a five-point move and a 7-1 advatange.
Brown battled off his back, though, and cut the lead to 7-4 by period’s end on an escape and takedown with four seconds on the clock. Wilson chose bottom in the third, but never got out as Brown tilted him twice — getting three nearfall points each time — to rally for the 10-7 victory.
The Raiders promptly made it 27-0 after that, as Kolton Griffin (172) and Jackson Zimmerman (215) received forfeit win around a 27-second pin by Gavin Hannah against Jason Gardner at 289.
DuBois finally got on the board at 285, where Zack Gallagher pulled out a hard-fought 3-1 win against Baily Miller. It was you’re typical heavyweight bout, as the pair battled on their feet the entire first period before trading escapes in the second and third.
Gallagher proved to be the one to get the upperhand when he got in deep on a shot and took down Miller with 1:06 left in the third. He rode out the Raider from there.
With Brookville not having a 107-pounder, DuBois elected to bump freshman Antonio Giambanco up to 114, thus creating a “no match” instead of taking the forfeit. That decision paid of as Giambanco pinned junior Chris Carroll in 3:35 for his first varsity win. The bout was a close on up to the that point.
Giambanco notched the opening takedown only to have Carroll reverse him late in the period to even the score at 2-2. Carroll then grabbed a 3-2 lead on an escape in the second, but Gianbamco scored a second takedon past the midway point of the period and finished off the pin.
Brookville got those six points right back, though, as Jared Popson decked Jeff Morris in 40 seconds at 121 to put the Raiders up 33-9. DuBois countered with three straight wins to get back within 11 at 33-22, but that proved to be too little, too late.
Beaver freshman Samson Deeb started that mini-run with his varsity win — a 3-1 triumph against sophomore Owen Fleming, who came in with a 6-1 record.
After a scoreless first period, Deeb scored all his points in the second on an escape and takedown with 10 seconds left. Fleming chose bottom in the second, but struggled to get out as Deeb rode him for most of the period. Fleming finally worked free for an escape in the closing moments, but Deeb came away with the victory.
Teammate Brendan Orr then built an 8-3 first-period lead against Anthony Thornton at 133 before decking the Raider in 1:38, while Davey Aughenbaugh captured the Beavers’ final win of the night at 139 — a 14-2 major decision of Tony Ceriani. Aughenbaugh racked up three takedowns, two sets of backpoints and an escape in the win.
Brookville’s Brecken Cieleski closed out the night by pinning Carter Vos in 38 seconds at 145.
“Dave always has his guys ready,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. Brookville has always been a tough team in our district, and that’s where we’re trying to get our guys too. Is to be able to wrestle with them. I’m honestly really proud with how we competed tonight.
“It’s a different look and a different team atmosphere, and I think a lot of people saw that tonight. We’re going out there and looking to score points and looking to get bonus points. We want to give everyone a tough match.”
Brookville (7-1) wrestles at the King of the Mountain Tournament this weekend at Central Mountain High School, while DuBois (0-1) travels to rival Clearfield on Friday.
BROOKVILLE 39,
DUBOIS 22
152—Burke Fleming (BV) pinned Alex George, 1:05. (6-0)
160—Coyha Brown (BV) dec. Carter Wilson, 10-7. (9-0)
172—Kolton Griffin (BV) won by forfeit. (15-0)
189—Gavin Hannah (BV) pinned Jason Gardner, 0:27. (21-0)
215—Jackson Zimmerman (BV) won by forfeit. (27-0)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) dec. Baily Miller, 3-1. (27-3)
107—No match.
114—Antonio Giambanco (D) pinned Chris Carroll, 3:35. (27-9)
121—Jared Popson (BV) pinned Jeff Morris, 0:40. (33-9)
127—Samson Deeb (D) dec. Owen Fleming, 3-1. (33-12)
133—Brendan Orr (D) pinned Antonio Thornton, 1:38. (33-18)
139—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) maj. dec. Tony Ceriani, 14-2. (33-22)
145—Brecken Cieleski (BV) pinned Carter Vos, 0:38. (39-22