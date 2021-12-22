BROOKVILLE — Tuning up for a Thursday showdown at Bald Eagle Area while having another state champion take a bow beforehand, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers rode their way to a 49-15 win over visiting Titusville Tuesday night.
The Raiders (7-0) earned easy six-pointers with Titusville forfeiting at the four lightweight classes at 106, 113, 120 and 126 pounds while going 5-4 in the contested bouts as they competed without two regulars in the lineup.
Nathan Taylor, now a freshman at Lehigh University, was on hand to pull the cover off the latest state championship banner — the eighth different Raider to win nine state wrestling titles — with head coach Dave Klepfer.
“It’s pretty special and it’s nice that we’re able to do that for our athletes and it was good to see Nathan back for the holidays,” Klepfer said. “He’s an exceptional human being and you don’t get those banners if you don’t do all the right things. I’m happy to be able to put another one on the wall.”
Taylor went 31-1 on his way to the PIAA Class 2A heavyweight title last March, making it three heavy golds in a row after following back-to-back golds from Colby Whitehill, now at Lock Haven.
Taylor appears to be headed to a red-shirt season at Lehigh, although he’s still wrestling a busy independent schedule and owns a 14-7 mark at the holiday break.
On the mat against the Rockets, the Raiders got a nice boost from his middle weights as Brecken Cieleski, Josh Popson and Carson Weaver won from 145 to 160.
Cieleski blanked Nate Sterns with a 9-0 major at 145, Josh Popson pinned Jaxon Covell at 152 and Carson Weaver majored Ashton Burleigh 9-1 at 160.
“Those were the bright spots,” Klepfer said. “(Sterns) was their best kid and Brecken probably wrestled his best bout in a Brookville singlet. He put together a fantastic match tonight. I thought those were all toss-up kind of bouts and we kind of dominated all three of them.
“I’m real happy with the overall team effort. We had a couple situations and letdowns where we need some changes, but I’ll give our guys an A-minus.”
Prior to that, the Raiders’ state-ranked big guns at 132 and 138 came through with bonus wins as Owen Reinsel had a 44-second pin at 132 and Brayden Kunselman notched an 18-3 technical fall by the end of the second period at 138.
Weaver’s win at 160 put the Raiders up 31-0 before Titusville won its four bouts as Brock Covell blanked Easton Belfiore 7-0 at 172, Kaleb Brunst topped Bryce Weaver 3-0 at 189, Kameron Mong edged Caden Marshall, who was filling in for state-ranked Bryce Rafferty at 215, 3-1, and Lodge Nosko pinned Baily Miller in the third period while leading 14-1 at heavyweight.
The Raiders visit Bald Eagle Area Thursday — BEA and the Raiders were ranked Nos. 9 and 12 in the papowerwrestling Class 2A dual rankings in the preseason — before next Tuesday’s home meet against Redbank Valley.
“We’ve got our hands full Thursday, especially maybe being short-handed so we’ll go up there and battle and see where we fall and try to get a little bit better,” Klepfer said. “That’s what these matches are for, preparing us for March.”
BROOKVILLE 49, TITUSVILLE 15
126-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Gavin Donaldson (T), :44. (12-0).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) tech. fall Landen Wolfkeil (T), 18-3, 3:46. (17-0).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) maj. dec. Nate Sterns (T), 9-0. (21-0).
152-Josh Popson (B) pinned Jaxon Covell (T), 1:44. (27-0).
160-Carson Weaver (B) maj. dec. Ashton Burleigh (T), 9-1. (31-0).
172-Brock Covell (T) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 7-0. (31-3).
189-Kaleb Brunst (T) dec. Bryce Weaver (B), 3-0. (31-6).
215-Kameron Mong (T) dec. Caden Marshall (B), 3-1. (31-9).
HWT-Lodge Nosko (T) pinned Baily Miller (B), 5:38. (31-15).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (37-15).
113-Jared Popson (B) won by forfeit. (43-15).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (39-15).