BROOKVILLE — The latest installment of the Brookville-DuBois wrestling rivalry proved to be all Raiders Wednesday night as they routed the visiting Beavers, 52-13.
Brookville won 10 of the 13 weight classes, including eight of 11 contested on the mat, in a matchup of teams that both sent young wrestlers out to compete. Brookville proved to have the deeper lineup while notching bonus points in eight of its 10 wins.
Two of those victories came in back-to-back premier matchups between top returnees for each side. Brookville’s Owen Reinsel major decisioned Brendan Orr at 132, while teammate Brayden Kunselman bested Beaver Davey Aughenbaugh, 4-2, at 138.
Raiders Chris Carrol, Cole Householder, Easton Belifiore, Bryce Weaver and Bryce Rafferty all recorded falls, while Jared Popson and Logan Oakes each received forfeits to help Brookville record its sixth win in six duals meets in the opening week of the season. The Raiders went 5-0 Saturday at the Sheetz Kick-Off classic in Greenville Duals.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well as a group,” said Raiders coach Dave Klepfer. “Some guys had some nice performances, and a couple guys looked a little sluggish, but overall the team had a good performance.
“I give credit to their (DuBois’) guys. They came out and battled and has on th ropes in a couple situations. Even at 132 (Reinsel-Orr), what was it 6-0 or 8-0, that match was never at the point of getting out of hand.
“I knew coach (Garrett) Brown would have them ready to roll with how he is. We had some guys come at us tonight, and I think we learned a few things and made some mistakes. We’ll get back to work from here before we roll into King of the Mountain (on Friday).”
As lopsided as the final wound up, DuBois was the team to get off to a fast start as Zack Gallagher pinned Baily Miller in 1:12 in the opening bout at heavyweight.
Brookville countered with a fall by Chris Carroll at 106, but the Raider had to work for it as Aubree Donahue battled with him into the third period. Carroll led 5-0 after one period on the strength of a takedown and three backpoints, then doubled that lead in the second with a reversal and a set of nearfall points.
Donahue chose bottom in the third but never got out, as Carroll collected a defensive pin from the top position just 12 seconds into the third.
Jared Popson (113) and Oakes (120) followed with their forfeit wins to help jump-start the Raiders rout. Householder then used a cradle on a restart late in the first period after scoring the opening takedown to pin Gavin Rucinski in 1:49.
The two premier matchups then took center stage, with Brookville getting a pair of big wins.
Reinsel opened the scoring with a takedown in the first against Orr, then collected three backpoints late in the period to go up 5-0 after one. Reinsel added to that lead with an escape in the third before the two battled on their feet for most of the third.
Reinsel got in deep for a late takedown to earn the extra team point with a 8-0 win, but Orr held his own against the Lehigh recruit who owns two fourth-place PIAA medals.
Kunselman-Aughenbaugh hit the mat next, and it was the Raider who opened the scoring on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the opening period.
Aughenbaugh chose bottom in the second and quickly evened the score with a reversal of Kunselman before riding the Raider for the 1:45 of the period. However, Aughenbaugh was called for interlocking while trying to lift Kunselman off the mat in the closing seconds. That penalty point put Kunselman up 3-2.
Kunselman started down in the third, and Aughenbaugh tried his best to turn the Raider to no avail. He decided to let Kunselman up near the midway point of the period, but the Raider fought off Aughenbaugh on his feet the rest of the way to secure the 4-2 victory.
DuBois finally got back on the scoreboard at 145 as Carter Wilson halted a run of six straight wins by the Raiders when he upended Brecken Cieleski, 5-3.
Wilson, a freshman, did all his scoring in the first period as he took down Cieleski before recording three backpoints for a 5-0 advantage. Wilson then rode Cieleski for most of the second, but the Raider notched a late reversal to make things a little more interesting at 5-2.
Wilson chose down in the third and wound up staying there as Cieleski couldn’t turn him. The Raider’s work paid off with a stalling point late in in the period, but it was too little, too late as Wilson held on for the win make the overall score 31-9.
Teammate Austin Mitchell made it two wins in a row for DuBois as the senior major decisioned Josh Popson, 8-0, at 152. Mitchell opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then scored three nearfall points in the second when he hit a cradle from the top position.
Mitchell tacked an an escape and takedown in the third to earn an extra team point with the major decision.
The most exciting bout of the night was next, as Brookville’s Carson Weaver pulled out a back-and-forth 7-6 win vs. Cadin Delaney at 160.
The Beaver opened the scoring with a takedown and took that 2-0 lead late in the opening period before a quick sequence occurred where Weaver earned a reversal and Delaney escaped. The result was a 3-2 lead for Delaney after one period.
Weaver pulled even with an escape early in the second, then took the lead with a takedown 17 seconds later. Delaney eventually worked free for an escape, but still trailed 5-3 after after two periods.
Delaney regained the lead right away in the third when he reversed the Raider, but it was Weaver who came up with the last big move — scoring his second reversal of the match with 49 seconds left to pull out the one-point win.
Brookville then closed out the dual meet with three straight falls.
Belifiore pinned Eric Guzman using a tilt in 1:13 at 172, while Bryce Weaver decked Ian Pancake in 41 seconds at 189. Rafferty then punctuated the win by pinning Tycen Roy in 3:43 while leading 4-0 in the final bout at 215.
“We had some first-year wrestlers compete in their first match tonight,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “I told them just give me 110 percent, and I’ll never be mad at you. I think all of them went out and gave me 110 percent tonight. All I can ask for.”
Brookville heads to the King of the Mountain Tournament this weekend at Central Mountain. Meanwhile, things don’t get any easier for the Beavers, who host rival Clearfield Friday night.
“We want to have those tough matches (vs. Brookville, Clearfield), and it’s good to get them out of the way early in the season because you get that baseline of where your guys are,” said Brown. “Then you just get back in the wrestling room and keep improving. That’s really all you can do.”
BROOKVILLE 52,
DUBOIS 13
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Baily Miller, 1:12. (6-0)
106—Chris Carroll (BV) pinned Aubree Donahue, 4:12. (6-6)
113—Jared Popson (BV) won by forfeit. (6-12)
120—Logan Oakes (BV) won by forfeit. (6-18)
126—Cole Householder (BV) pinned Gavin Rucinski, 1:49. (6-24)
132—Owen reinsel (BV) maj. dec. Brendan Orr, 8-0. (6-28)
138—Brayden Kunselman (BV) def. Davey Aughenbaugh, 4-2. (6-31).
145—Carter Wilson (D) dec. Brecken Cieleski, 5-3. (9-31)
152—Austin Mitchell (D) maj. dec. Josh Popson, 8-0. (13-31)
160—Carson Weaver (BV) dec. Cadin Delaney, 7-6. (13-34)
172—Easton Belifiore (BV) pinned Eric Guzman, 1:13. (13-40)
189—Bryce Weaver (BV) pinned Ian Pancake, 0:41. (13-46)
215—Bryce Rafferty (BV) pinned Rycen Roy, 3:43. (13-52)