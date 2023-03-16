LEWISBURG — The PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off Wednesday at Bucknell University, and the Tri-County Area was represented on the podium as Brookville junior Patrick Young came away with an 11th-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Young entered states on the verge of being a finalist (Top 8) based on district meet results as he had the ninth-best seeded time at 51.74.
However, the Raider was nearly a second slower in his heat Wednesday morning and touched the wall in 52.71, which was the 12th-best time and landed him in the consolation finals where athletes earn honorable mention all-state certificates for spots 9-16. The Top 8 in each event get medals.
Had Young matched his District 9-winning time, the Raider would have secured the eight and final spot in the finals.
Young bounced back Wednesday night and bettered his time from the morning session with a 52.25 to finish third in the consolation final and 11th overall.
The individual all-state certificate is another major accomplishment on Young’s swimming resume after being a part of the school’s first-ever state relay medal a year ago as a sophomore when he joined forces with then seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper and junior Brody Barto to place eighth (1:29.66). That medal was the first in the pool for the Raiders since 2013.
Barto was also in individual action Wednesday, as the now senior wrapped up his Raiders’ career with a 31st-place in the 200 IM (2:13.06).
Another local competitor, DuBois senior Jaedon Yarus, swam his last individual race and placed 24th in the 50 free with a 22.65, which was just slightly off his D-9 winning time. Yarus will compete in the 400 freestyle relay today to end his Beavers’ career.
District 9 had one other podium finish on the day, as Clearfield junior Nicholas Vaow joined Young in winning a certificate with a 14th-place finish in the 200 freestyle consolation finals. The Bison posted the 15th-fastest swim in the prelims (1:47.99) but improved by one spot in the consy final with a time of 1:47.34.
On the girls’ side, the area had one individual and a pair of relays hit the pool in the preliminary round.
St. Marys sophomore Sarah Krise finished 32nd in the 100 butterfly prelims with a time of 1:04.52, then pulled off double duty at states as she teamed up with fellow sophomores Gabby Pistner and Sophia Condon and senior Allison Geci to collected a 19th place in the 31-team field for the 200 freestyle relay.
The Lady Dutch quartet, with Krise swimming anchor, touched the wall in 1:44.07, which put them just .31 seconds out of 16th place and the final berth to the consolation finals and an all-state certificate. That time was just over two seconds slower than their seeded time (1:42.96) that they posted in winning districts that had them seeded in that 19th position.
The area also had a team in in the first event of PIAA Championship week, the girls 200 medley relay, with the Brookville squad of senior Madeline Golier, juniors Ella Fiscus and Kerrigan Swartz and sophomore Cora Parson finishing 29th with a time of 1:59.35.
A pair of independent girls swimmers from District 9 — Moniteau and Union senior Evelyn Bliss — took home state hardware Wednesday.
Reott swam the eighth fastest prelim time in the 50 free (24.42) to secure the last berth to the finals in the morning, then came back Wednesday night and swam even faster (24.07) to take home a fifth-place medal. She was just .09 seconds off the bronze medal time.
Bliss made the consolation finals in the 200 free with the 12th-best time (1:59.13) in the prelims, then came in that consy final race Wednesday night and finished 13th (1:59.34) to tale home an all-state certificate.
The Class AA championships wrap up today at Bucknell with a handful of area athletes still to compete on both the boys and girls sides.