DuBOIS — You’d be hard-pressed to find a fiercer competitor than Garrett Brown when it comes to sports, and while some might not know it, the former DuBois Area High School standout also has a softer side when it comes to helping young athletes looking to achieve their dreams.
Brown, a 2013 DAHS graduate, did it all while in high school as he was a standout three-sport athlete who excelled in football, wrestling and baseball.
After high school, he eventually found his calling as a collegiate athlete at Penn State DuBois — both as a wrestler and baseball player.
On the mat, Brown helped Penn State DuBois win PSUAC/USCAA National Invitational team titles in the 2015-16 season. He captured an individual title at 133 pounds that season. The USCAA team crown was the program’s first, while it had won the PSUAC title four times in a five-year stretch at that time.
Brown jumped over to the baseball team in the spring to play for former youth coach/travel coach Tom Calliari, who was given the job of revitalizing the Nittany Lions baseball program for the 2016 season.
All Brown did in a Penn State DuBois baseball uniform as a player was win two USCAA national titles (2018-19) in four Small College World Series appearances, while winning a pair of PSUAC Tournament titles along the way in 2017 and 2018.
Brown remained with the program after his playing days ended, with Calliari giving him his chance to start something he has always wanted to do — be a coach. Brown has been an assistant for Calliari the past two years — the first of which ended abruptly because of COVID-19, while the second ended in the program’s third straight PSUAC and USCAA Small College World Series titles.
During that time, Brown also been an assistant coach for the DuBois High School wrestling team, as well as the DuBois Bucks Collegiate League baseball team and helped with the DuBois Little League.
Now, he has the opportunity to put everything he learned as an assistant to work as a head coach in sport be truly loves in wrestling. DuBois named Brown its new varsity wrestling head coach back in May, filling a void left when Ed Scott decided to step away from the program after two years at the helm.
Brown worked under Scott during his tenure and decided to throw his name into the mix when Scott decided to step away to have more free time to watch his son Ed wrestle at N.C. State.
“It was something I saw myself doing for a while,” said Brown of becoming a head coach. “It’s awesome to be able to give back to my community. I have always wanted to do that any way I can. I just want to help kids and help them pursue their goals because I’ve had a lot of coaches I’ve looked up to that have helped me become the person I am, and the coach I am.
“(The late) Pete Morelli was a big influence in my life in wrestling, as was Coach (Luke) Bundy who was my high school coach, Coach (Denny) Nosker and even Bill Zimmerman going all the way back to Junior Olympics (now Junior Wrestling).
“Guys like that really inspired me to want to take over the program, and I’ve been kind of waiting for my chance to take it over. When Coach Scott decided he was going to resign, I decided why not apply and see if they give me the job. I got it, and I’m looking forward to bring back a gritty culture of wrestling.”
Brown returns to lead a program in which he is held in high regard after putting together a stellar career. Brown is a member of the Beavers’ Century Club and ranks 13th in school history in wins with a 108-42 record.
He wrestled alongside several other members of that club in Tom Sleigh (No. 2, 140-24), Geno Morelli (No. 6, 136-32), Landon Hanna (No. 9, 112-26) and TJ Stanton (No. 15, 100-46) and has coached three others in recent years in Ed Scott (No. 1, 151-6), Trenton Donahue (No. 7, 125-22) and Chandler Ho (No. 11, 110-41).
Brown also is named after another Beaver great — Garrett Bontempo, who won a state title in 1999 and ranks 14th in program history in wins (106-26). Prior to Scott win state titles in 2019 and 2020, Bontempo was the last DuBois wrestler to capture PIAA gold.
“I was actually named after Garrett Bontempo, I don’t know if many people know that,” said Brown. “He graduated with my brother in 1999, and my parents thought Garrett was a good wrestler so they decided to name me that, which is kind of cool.”
His link to so much DuBois wrestling tradition in the past 20-plus years makes getting the job mean even more.
“It’s special to be able look back on all that and who some of the guys where I wrestled with,” said Brown. “We had great teams, some of the best teams to every come out of DuBois. Now, I’m the head coach and it’s all kind of surreal.”
Brown hopes to get into the wrestling room soon to start offseason workouts and said that could happen as early as this week.
“I’m ready to get going but wanted to let them get settled into school and stuff,” said Brown. “Grades got to come first, and I’m definitely gong to hold this program to a very high standard. I’ve always held myself to a high standard and that’s what I expect from people who are going to represent the DuBois school and myself.
“I know some of the guys are playing other sports right now, and that’s fine. i just want to get as many people in the room as we can and hope to build the numbers up again. The more athletic kids you can get, the better off you’re going to be in this sport.”
Brown also had already settled on a varsity coaching staff, one that will look pretty familiar as Nosker and Tony Geer will stay on board after being assistant alongside Brown with former coach Ed Scott. Nosker is a former DuBois head coach himself.
Former Beaver Brock Adams will also come on board to help out this winter. Brown is excited about what each those guys brings to the team.
“Denny is a mastermind,” said Brown. “He knows what to do in certain situations in matches way before I even think of them. It’s been awesome to learn from him the past few years. It’s pretty cool that he was my coach and I’m still learning from him and he’s kind of shown me the ropes of coaching now.
“Tony is just a great guy and so good with all the guys. The kids absolutely love Tony, and he brings a good mojo to the team.
“And Brock, he wanted to get back in the wrestling room and will be a good guy to roll around with the guys while I’m able to orchestrate practice.”
One area of wrestling Brown is trying to make a push in is one that his predecessor Scott also was big on — and that’s the movement to sanction girls high school wrestling in Pennsylvania.
DuBois has seen its number of female wrestlers grow in the last couple years, led by current senior Andrea Wilmoth who is a multi-time girls state champion.
“Wrestling is truly for anyone,” said Brown. “We just saw in the Olympics what the USA’s women’s team did. It was unbelievable. We have girls who want to do it, so whoever wants to come out and try it, I’m all for that because I love that.”
Brown said the group who currently runs the PA Girls State Championships wants to expand the event and have three regional tournaments before states to make it more like the PIAA Championships in hopes of gaining more attention in the battle to make girls wrestling a PIAA sport.
And, he is in the preliminary talks with DuBois Athletic Chuck Ferra about the school possibly hosting the West Regional for that event in hopes of gaining more interest in this area.
For now, Brown is focused on building the early foundation for what he hopes is not only a successful first season but success for years to come.