DuBOIS — A new era of DuBois wrestling begins Friday at the Eastern Area Invitational at Gateway High School when new coach Garrett Brown gets to see his team compete live for the first time.
Brown is no stranger to DuBois, having been a standout three-sport athlete (including wrestling) for the Beavers and also an assistant for previous head coach Ed Scott, who stepped away after last season.
Brown inherits a young squad that was hit hard by graduation the last two years, including four starters from a year ago. That quartet featured two-time state medalist Chandler Ho (26-8 last year, 110-41 career record) and regional qualifier Ryan Gildersleeve (15-10).
Close to a have dozen seniors were lost two years ago — a class headlined by two-time state champion Ed Scott.
Those departures mean Brown now has a roster that features more underclassmen (10 freshmen and sophomores) than upperclassmen (9 juniors and seniors). DuBois also may not field a full lineup depending on where some of the wrestlers end up weight-wise.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Brown and the Beavers though, as they welcome back a handful of wrestlers who have reached the Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament.
“Obviously, we lost Chandler, a state placewinner, from last year,” said Brown. “That’s going to hurt your program, but that’s why I took over the program — to help rebuild the thing. I think people know what we got, and if we can’t fill a (full) lineup, that’s not really a big deal to me.
“It’s about making the kids better wrestlers, and the guys we got are working hard. We got a real young team. We have some freshmen and sophomores and then some juniors who are the guys we really need to look to to step this year.”
Brown will call upon the likes of seniors Austin Mitchell and Ryan White, junior Brendan Orr and sophomore Davey Aughenbaugh to lead the way this season. That quartet is DuBois’ most experienced returnees.
Aughenbaugh is the team’s lone returning District 4/9 Class AAA champion, having won a title at 120 as part of a 17-6 freshman campaign. Ho was DuBois’ only other district champ last year.
Aughenbaugh went to place fourth at regionals in a year where only the top two finishers advanced to the new Super Regional, which was created by the PIAA to limit the number of wrestlers competing in the postseason because of COVID-19.
Only eight wrestlers (4 from the west, 4 from the east) made it to states from the two Super Regionals (essentially the normal opening rounds of states), as only the “medal rounds” where contested in Hershey.
Aughenbaugh was joined at regionals last year by Orr (12-10), who was a district runner-up before placing fourth in Altoona himself. Orr won a district title as a freshman as part of a 25-12 season.
White (12-10) finished fourth at districts a year ago following a trip to regionals as a sophomore when he was third. As for Mitchell, he went 14-10 as a junior but didn’t make it out of districts after qualifying for regionals as a sophomore.
“Ryan, Davey and Austin Mitchell ... those are kind of the core guys this year,” said Brown. “Brendan Orr ... I think he is really going to surprise some people this year. I look for him step up and see what he wants he wants to do in his life. In talking to him, he might want to continue this after high school, and I told him if you do, this is the time to do it.
“Those are the guys who will really make a big impact on our team. When we’re not getting forfeits or need bonus points, they’ll be the ones to find a way to pick up those bonus points.”
As for the Beavers’ lineup, junior Aubree Donahue returns to be the starter at 106 pounds. Donahue, who went 4-14 last year, is one of three girls on the DuBois roster along with senior Andrea Wilmoth (2-8) and junior Abby Klaiber (0-1). Wilmoth, a multi-time girls state champion, and Klaiber are both currently recovering from injuries to start the season.
It looks like DuBois won’t have a 113-pounder this season, while senior Gage Sonnie will likely be at 120. Sonnie returned to the team this season after not wrestling as a junior. He was 14-15 as a sophomore and went to regionals after finishing fourth at districts.
Sophomore Gavin Rucinski will follow at 126, with Orr and Aughenbaugh at 132 and 138, respectively.
Freshman Carter Wilson is the starter at 145 and someone Brown has high expectations for.
“Carter Wilson is a freshman that came up from the junior high team, and We pulled him into the room last week and talked to him about what he wants to do,” said Brown. “I know wants to keep getting bigger for football, but I explained to him it’s wrestling season right now and you need do what’s best for the team. And, he really embraced that (mentality). To be in 9th grade, he’s a very mature kid. He pushes upperclassmen, and it’s great to see that from a young guy.”
Mitchell senior Cadin Delaney (9-13) are both at 152, with one of them most likely bumping up to cover 160 in dual meets. Another freshman, Erick Guzman, will man 172, while White is back at 189.
The team got a boost in the upperweights when sophomore Tycen Roy decided to come back out after dealing with some injuries while in junior high and missing last season. He will start at 215.
“I ran into him and he said he wanted to come out and give it a shot again,” said Brown of Roy. “He came to open mats all summer and impressed me and still is. He and Zack (Gallagher) are going to be good practice partners for each other in the wrestling room. I look for him make some noise this year, especially with no one really knowing who he is because he’s be out for a few years.”
Rounding out the DuBois lineup at heavyweight will be Gallagher, who is a sophomore himself. He went 8-14 as a freshman and placed third at districts at 215 to just miss a trip to regionals.
Despite their youth and inexperience, and Brown being in his first year as head coach, he said the expectations haven’t changed.
“I don’t think the goals really ever change,” Brown. “We’re still going out there and want to win every match, win every dual meet and make these kids better people. In the end, we want to win a district title and when it gets to the individual stuff, that’s when guys kind of take reins of themself and see what they really want out of their season.
“I’ve told them, my standard is my standard. I’m not going to allow anyone to stoop below that standard, because once that happens, that’s when the team starts to fall apart.”
Brown will be assisted Denny Nosker, Tony Geer and Brock Adams.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cadin Delaney, Gage Sonnie, Austin Mitchell, Ian Pancake, Ryan White, Andrea Wilmoth. Juniors: Aubree Donahue, Abby Klaiber, Brendan Orr. Sophomores: Davey Aughenbaugh, Zack Gallagher, Garret Nissel, Tycen Roy, Gavin Rucinski, Ja’Reese Stowe. Freshmen: Alex George, Erick Guzman, Chris Snyder, Carter Wilson.