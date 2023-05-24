RIMERSBURG — Two wins over the same baseball team in six days isn’t the easiest thing to do.
The first time around last Thursday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs needed some breaks and walk-off heroics to beat Moniteau 8-7 to clinch the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title.
Tuesday on the same field at Union High School in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals, they got plenty of strong pitching from senior right-hander Tate Minich in a 6-0 win over the same Warriors team.
The Bulldogs were leading just 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before breaking things open with five runs for a 6-0 win. Now, the 16-4 Bulldogs meet Johnsonburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 4 p.m. The Rams walked off Clarion-Limestone for a 4-3 win also on Tuesday.
Last year, the Rams beat the Bulldogs for the district title. In April, the Rams beat the Bulldogs 2-0 on a Luke Zimmerman two-hitter.
“When we left Johnsonburg earlier this year after playing them, we were both like let’s hope you guys are on the other side of the bracket and here we are meeting in the semifinals,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “It’s going to be a grind and we know that they’re going to come ready to play. They’re a very athletic team, good at putting the ball in play and they’re dangerous on the bases. I’m sure we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Minich, making his third start of the year, needed just 89 pitches while striking out six and walking two. The Bulldogs made no errors and backed up their pitcher with a couple of outstanding catches in the outfield, two of them on back-to-back outs in the fifth on a foul ball by rightfielder Jaxon Huffman and then leftfielder Mason Clouse.
“I knew he was at the 59-pitch mark through five, so he got into some deeper counts the last two innings when they worked a couple good at-bats, but they struggled with his off-speed today and were able to set on his fastball , but he was able to mix in both sides of the plate up and down,” Hibell said. “He got some weak contact here and there and some strikeouts and we played defense whenever they hit it hard.”
And Minich himself made a big play from the mound. In the fourth with runners on first and second with no outs, Minich made a diving catch of a popup on a bunt attempt by Dawson Book, turning it into a double play at first. He then struck out James Gillen to end the inning.
It put a quick stop to the biggest scoring threat of the game for the Warriors, who also stranded two runners in the first before Minich got a forceout grounder to end the inning.
“Sometimes your pitchers are your best athletes and that’s not normal at the upper levels, but Tate came in and made a sliding play and got the easy out at first for a double play and that’s a momentum killer,” Hibell said.
But for most of the quick-moving game, it was a close one until the bottom of the sixth when after two outs with nobody on base, the Bulldogs had seven straight batters reach base.
Ty Carrier blooped a single into center and Braylon Wagner walked before Jaxon Huffman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dawson Cook relieved starter Brock Matthews and Payton Rearick’s hard grounder back up the middle hit the base umpire, which made the play dead, allowing runners to move up a base.
It was a tough break for the Warriors, who might have been able to field the grounder at the shortstop area to end the inning.
Hibell thought the ball skimmed off the edge of the mound cutout dirt edge and may have fooled the umpire who was hit on the foot.
“That one to extend the inning was big, but the biggest one was by Owen Clouse who followed with his two-run single,” said Hibell. “That was big for us to get a couple of runs because we knew Moniteau had at least one solid hitter coming up before the bottom of their order, so getting one more run than we had was huge.”
A walk to Tate Minich followed by Breckin Minich’s two-run single completed the scoring. Hetrick, the 10th batter of the inning, popped out to end the decisive sixth.
Minich stranded a runner at second in the seventh to finish off his shutout.
Owen Clouse, Carrier and Rearick each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Moniteau, which finished 11-10, got two of its hits from Book with two singles.
Matthews went 5 2/3 innings, taking the loss. He allowed six hits, striking out five and walking one while giving up four runs, all of them earned.