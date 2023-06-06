DuBOIS — Burgettstown pitcher Andrew Bredel held the Redbank Valley Bulldogs at bay and the Blue Devils pulled away in the late innings for a 6-1 win over the District 9 Class 2A champions in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Monday afternoon at Showers Field.
The senior left-hander scattered seven Bulldogs hits while striking out 11 and walking none, leading the Blue Devils past the Bulldogs for a second straight season. Last year, the Blue Devils knocked the Bulldogs out in the quarterfinals.
Bredel needed 102 pitches to complete the win, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.
“He had a good two-seamer that ran and he mixed in a change-up as well and we don’t see that many change-ups in our league,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “I don’t know if that was necessarily his effective pitch today, but his breaking ball had enough tight movement today that he created some swings and misses on us. It was a combination with a two-seam that ran with a slider that was a little bit too much for us today.”
It was 3-1 through five innings as Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier kept his team in the game despite shaky defense behind him. The Blue Devils scored an unearned sixth and two more in the seventh off reliever Tate Minich. Six Bulldogs errors led to five unearned runs.
“We knew that we were going to have to win with a low-scoring ball game,” Hibell said. “We had ourselves a chance until the end when they got some late ones. But Ty gave us a chance and we just had to play better offensively and defensively.”
Three Burgettstown runs in the second wound up being enough. Two Bulldogs infield errors helped set up the first run as Tristin Roach led off with a single and scored. With two outs, leadoff batter Maddox Gretchen singled in Riley Kennedy, who reached on an error, and James Leuice.
From there, Carrier sailed through the third through fifth innings. He picked Roach off first base for the final out of the third after Roach singled, retired the side in order in the fourth and threw a scoreless fifth, getting help from Minich gunning down Gretchen trying to advance to second on what would’ve been a wild pitch that ricocheted off the back wall behind the plate.
The Bulldogs scored their lone run in the third with Tate Minich reaching first after striking out on a wild pitch with two outs. Minich went to second on another wild pitch and scored on Breckin Minich’s single. Minich was stranded at second.
The Bulldogs got one-out singles from Carrier and Braylon Wagner and then loaded the bases after Payton Rearick’s infield single, but Bredel struck out Owen Clouse to end the inning. The Clouse strikeout started Bredel’s game-finishing streak.
Bredel also struck out Jaxon Huffman with two outs in the second inning and runners at first and second.
In the sixth, Kennedy’s sacrifice fly drove home Roach, who singled for the third time with one out and moved to third on a throwing error.
Burgettstown turned a 4-1 lead into a more comfortable 6-1 margin with two unearned runs in the seventh. Two more errors followed by a Bredel double drove in the first run. Eric Kovach, who reached on the error, scored the second run on a forceout play.
“One thing about these guys for sure is that they don’t quit,” Hibell said. “We were only down two going into the sixth until they got some runs on us late, but for the most part, we knew we weren’t going to quit. We just didn’t get the timely hit today, some untimely strikeouts and a couple of errors that just cost us. I thought Ty gave us a chance to win. We just didn’t put together a complete team effort to give ourselves a chance at the end.”
The Bulldogs finished 18-5. Burgettstown (16-4) advances to Thursday’s second round against the Sharpsville vs. Serra Catholic winner.
BURGETTSTOWN 6,
REDBANK VALLEY 1
Score By Innings
Burgettstown 030 001 2 — 6
Redbank Valley 001 000 0 — 1
Burgettstown –6
Maddox Gretchen dh 3122, Colton County c 0000, Eric Kovach cf 3100, Andrew Bredel p 4011, Brodie Kuzior 1b 3000, Tristin Roach ss 4230, Wyatt Stevenson 3b 3010, Billy Seibel pr 0000, Riley Kennedy 2b 3101, Carson Tkalcevic rf 4010, James Leuice lf 3100. Totals: 30-6-8-4.
Redbank Valley –1
Owen Clouse cf 4000, Tate Minich c-p 3110, Breckin Minich 3b-c 3010, Ty Hetrick ss 3000, Mason Clouse lf 3000, Ty Carrier p-1b 3020, Carson Gould cr 0000, Braylon Wagner 1b-3b 3020, Jaxon Huffman rf 3000, Payton Rearick 2b 3010. Totals: 28-1-7-1.
Errors: Redbank Valley 6, Burgettstown 0. LOB: Burgettstown 8, Redbank Valley 6. 2B: Bredel. SAC: Kennedy. SB: Leuice.
Pitching
Burgettstown: Bredel 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Redbank Valley: Carrier 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Minich 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bredel. Losing pitcher: Carrier.