PITTSBURGH — It’s uncharted territory for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team.
Of course it is. In football, District 9 teams in general don’t play much in December.
But here are the 12-1 Bulldogs, taking a 12-game winning streak into their PIAA Class 1A semifinal matchup with 13-1 WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin Friday night at North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are the first D9 football team to reach the final four since Clarion in 2013. The Bobcats fell to North Catholic, 39-12.
Friday’s winner advances to next Thursday’s PIAA Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium starting at 1 p.m. Also Friday in the other semifinal, District 6’s Bishop Guilfoyle meets District 4’s Canton at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
Only two D9 teams have ever played in the state final, a long, long time ago and both lost in Class 1A — Smethport in 1992 and Keystone in 1989.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders won their first WPIAL title in 31 years. Head coach Rich Johnson, in his second season, has helped turn around a program that was 1-9 the year before he took over. Last year, the Crusaders finished 5-3 in Johnson’s first season.
But even this year, the Crusaders went into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind Clairton — the Bears dealt Canevin its lone lose in a 28-18 decision on Oct. 1 — and Cornell.
When No. 9 seed Our Lady of Sacred Heart upset top-seeded Clairton in the WPIAL quarterfinals, the bracket broke open and it was the Crusaders who took advantage with wins over Burgettstown (49-6), Shenango (42-14), and No. 2 seed Cornell (24-7) before routing and ending OLSH’s Cinderella run in the final, 42-7.
“The school was ready to lose the program,” Johnson told pittsburghsportsnow.com after the OLSH win. “They were ready to fold, but two years later, we are walking away with a championship.”
Gold knows that his team is the underdog, but what everybody can see, it’s not the familiar powerful name at the top of the Class 1A ladder we’re used to seeing like Clairton or Jeannette in past years.
Either way and no matter who you’re playing in the semifinals, the margin of error is much slimmer if a team wants to advance to Hershey.
“We’ve gone into just about every game we’ve played knowing we have the edge in athletes and we can afford to make some mistakes because our athleticism can make up for it,” Gold said. “This is the first game where go in knowing we don’t have that edge on athletes. Bishop Canevin is a very athletic football team. They have athletes all over the place.
“You have two teams being in this spot for the first time. We’re not playing a Jeannette or Clairton, but we have not seen a team that’s as athletic as they are. With that being said, our margin of error has shrunk. We have to drastically minimize our mistakes and take advantage of their mistakes. … We can’t turn over the ball three times like last week.”
MORE ON CANEVIN — Coach Johnson’s Crusaders have just five seniors on the roster, so it’s a young roster that has developed well.
Offensively, they average 313 yards per game — 157 passing and 156 rushing — so that’s about as balanced as it can get when it comes to shutting something down for the Bulldogs’ defense.
Sophomore Jason Cross (72-for-137, 1,456 yards, 17 TDs, 4 Ints.) and freshman Kole Olszewski (43-for-80, 705 yards, 11 TDs, 3 Ints.) have shared duties. Last week, Cross threw for 87 yards and a TD while Olszewski threw for 57 yards and two TDs.
Cross is a dual threat QB as his 471 yards on 59 carries ranks second on the team behind sophomore Marquis Carter (101-568) in rushing yardage and his 12 TDs trail his top two receivers.
Those two receivers have over 800 yards with juniors Lasae Lacks (43-841) and Xavier Nelson (37-817). Those team each have scored 14 TDs. Last week, Nelson, at 5-foot-7 and 169 pounds, caught two TD passes and ran back an interception for another score. Freshman Jayden Lindsey (16-219) is another receiving option.
“They give you looks where they can run or throw the football,” Gold said.
BULLDOGS THE UNDERDOGS — The history of D9 football sets the obvious stage on the expectations of the district’s ability to get teams to Hershey in any sport, let alone football. That’s no difference Friday and Gold and his team is embracing the situation accordingly.
“The phrase we used (Sunday night) was we’re going to go to Pittsburgh and throw haymakers,” Gold said. “We talked all year about teams facing us not holding anything back and that’s the approach we’re taking. We realize that it’s very likely nobody is going to pick us to be the favorite in this game, but we know from the schedule we had to play this year, we know those things can be dangerous.
“So it’s one of those games where if we played 10 times, they may beat us seven or eight times, but the great thing is that we only have to play once,” Gold said. “If we can keep it close and give yourself a chance to win at the end, that’s the goal. If we can be within two scores at the beginning of the fourth quarter, that’s what I consider keeping it close.”
While painting an underdog picture, Gold also made it clear that he likes where his team is just over three weeks away from Christmas.
“A lot of my guys have been playing sports together for more than a decade,” Gold said. “That can be powerful as well, so we have to make sure we play on that and if we have 43 guys who can match the heart that Boo Shreckengost played with Friday night, we’re going to have a ball game.”
MORE ON SHRECKENGOST — Prior to last Friday’s kickoff against Northern Bedford, the Bulldogs learned that senior running back/linebacker Ray Shreckengost would miss the game due to disciplinary reasons as athletic director Roddy Hartle confirmed.
“In accordance with school district policy, Ray has been dismissed from the team,” Gold said. “While we’re disappointed in the actions of Ray that led to his dismissal, we are committed to helping him learn and grow from the experience.”
STATISTICS
BULLDOGS
AT A GLANCE
OFFENSE
308 yards per game: 171 pass, 137 rush.
Passing: Bryson Bain (134-for-224, 1,966 yards, 28 TDs, 7 Ints.); Gunner Mangiantini (11-for-21, 196 yards, 3 TDs).
Rushing: Ray Shreckengost (161-878, 16 TDs), Drew Byers (42-275, 3 TDs), Gunner Mangiantini (25-148, 3 TDs), Joe Mansfield (6-87, 3 TDs), Chase Bish (12-81, 1 TD), Brenden Shreckengost (42-192, 1 TD).
Receiving: Tate Minich (38-514, 7 TDs), Marquese Gardlock (25-445, 4 TDs), Chris Marshall (36-569, 11 TDs), Aiden Ortz (21-267, 3 TDs), Ashton Kahle (11-162).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punting: Tate Minich (35-33.5 per punt)
Punt returns: Ashton Kahle (11-314, 4 TDs), Mason Clouse (4-47).
Kick returns: Aiden Ortz (4-89), Mason Clouse (3-52).
Kicking: Derrick Downs (6-for-11 PAT, 1-1 FG 33 yards), Tyson Adams (14-for-16 PAT).
DEFENSE
Tackles (per game): Zeldon Fisher (7.0), Brenden Shreckengost (5.2), Joe Mansfield (5.1), Brandon Ross (4.5), Aiden Ortz (4.0), Kolby Barrett (3.8).
Sacks: Joe Mansfield 9.5, Brandon Ross 5.5, Ray Shreckengost 3.0, Kolby Barrett 2.5.
Interceptions: Ashton Kahle 4, Marquese Gardlock 4, Aiden Ortz 3, Chris Marshall 2.
TEAM SCORING: 74 TDs — 30 rush, 33 pass, 4 fumble return, 1 interception return, 5 punt return, 2 kick return.