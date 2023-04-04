ALCOLA — Playing its first game north of the Maxon-Dixon line, the Brookville Raiders traveled not so quite south again for what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
In the cozy confines, it was the host Bulldogs who scratched across the go-ahead run on Tyler Hetrick’s two-out infield single in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie. After getting five strong innings from freshman right-hander Jaxon Huffman, the Bulldogs turned to senior Tate Minich to get the final six outs to save their 2-1 win.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 — they’ve allowed one run in their last two games after a 10-6 no-hitter opener at West Shamokin on March 27 — while the Raiders fell to 1-2. They split two scheduled games in Tennessee to go along with two exhibitions.
“We went to Tennessee and had a really good start and then we kind of had things explode on us and so we started to close the gap,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver. “Then we come up here and we’re in a tight ballgame with arguably the best Class 2A team in District 9. I expect to see these guys to be playing for a district title in May and we came down to their back yard and to hang with them as long as we did, maybe a make a couple plays and we might be playing in the bottom of the seventh inning right now.”
The Raiders scored first when Carson Weaver doubled to deep left with two outs and scored when his brother singled him. The Raiders managed just one more hit the rest of the way.
“For Jaxon to come out and pitch pretty competitively against a pretty good lineup from Brookville, that’s good considering they saw a lot of pitches down south (In Tennessee),” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “Jaxon gave one up early and then throwing four shutout innings after that was really big for us. We really needed his arm to produce the way he did.”
Huffman went five innings, striking out nine and walking two while hitting two batters. Tate Minich retired all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh to notch is first-ever six-out save.
The Bulldogs tied it at 1-1 in the fourth when Ty Hetrick led off with a walk, moved to third when Mason Clouse reached on an infield single and raced to second when the late throw to first allowed him to get to second.
But Raiders starter Carson Weaver minimized the damage when he got Ty Carrier to fly out, albeit a sacrifice fly that pushed home Hetrick.
In the fifth, Weaver walked Owen Clouse with one out and once again a walk came around to score. Minich’s single on a hit and run allowed Clouse to race to third and Minich trotted into second when the throw from left went toward third.
Weaver minimized the threat, but the Bulldogs scored the winning run. He struck out Breckin Minich for the second out, but Hetrick reached for his second single, beating out a ground ball to third on a bang-bang call at first that allowed Clouse to score.
The only other Raiders scoring threat came in the fifth when they had runners on first and second with one out and No. 2 hitter Riley Smith at the plate. But Tate Minich, still catching, caught Sergio Sotillo too far off second base and gunned him down for the second out.
Smith reached on an infield single off a diving Breckin Minich’s glove at third, but Huffman, in his final batter of the game, got Carson Weaver to ground into an inning-ending forceout.
Weaver took the loss in a solid outing that saw him hit the pitch count limit after one out in the sixth inning. He allowed four hits while striking out and walking five.
REDBANK VALLEY 2, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 100 000 0 — 1
Redbank Valley 000 110 x — 2
Brookville –1
Carter Kessler 2b 2000, Riley Smith c 3010, Carson Weaver p-rf 3110, Bryce Weaver rf-1b 3011, Ladd Blake dh 3000, Kai Kaltenbach lf 0000, Pierson Ruhlman 1b-3b 3000, Landen Marrara cf 2000, Danny Drake ph 1000, Sergio Sotillo ss 1000, Sam Krug 3b-p 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Redbank Valley –2
Owen Clouse cf 2100, Tate Minich c-p 2010, Breckin Minich 3b-c 2000, Tyler Hetrick ss 2121, Mason Clouse lf 3010, Ty Carrier 1b 2001, Braylon Wagner rf-3b 3000, Jaxon Huffman p-rf 1000, Carson Gould cr 0000, Payton Rearick 2b 3000. Totals: 20-2-4-2.
Errors: Brookville 1, Redbank Valley 0. LOB: Redbank Valley 7, Brookville 5. DP: Brookville. 2B: C. Weaver. SAC: Carrier. SB: Hetrick 2. HBP: Kessler (by Huffman), Krug (by Huffman), Huffman (by Krug).
Pitching
Brookville: C. Weaver 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 SO, 5 BB; Krug 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Redbank Valley: Huffman 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Minich 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Huffman. Losing pitcher: C. Weaver. Save: Minich.