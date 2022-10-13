We have nine matchups of Tri-County Area teams set for Week 8 of the high school football season, highlighted with the area’s final unbeaten team getting a tough test.
Redbank Valley will try and get to 8-0 on the season as they travel up north to take on a 6-1 Port Allegany squad. The Gators’ only loss on the season came at the hands of Central Clarion — as the Wildcats also remain unbeaten at 7-0 and they’ll take on DuBois this week as the Beavers look to pull off the upset at E.J. Mansell Stadium.
DuBois and Redbank Valley have the only matchups of the week with both teams having winning records, as other area teams will try to strengthen playoff chances.
Elk County Catholic (7-1) will host a 2-5 Cameron County squad while Clearfield will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Tyrone against a 1-6 Bellefonte team.
St. Marys is coming off of a 34-27 win over DuBois and will travel up to take on a winless Bradford squad. Meanwhile, Brookville, Punxsutawney and Curwensville will try to get back to .500 as they take on Karns City, Moniteau and Conemaugh Valley, respectively.
Brockway now sits at 4-3 and travels to Ridgway in the only matchup of area teams, as the Elkers have won two straight after starting 0-5.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Redbank Valley (7-0)
at Port Allegany (6-1)
We will get what could potentially be a preview of this year’s Class A championship game as the Gators host the Bulldogs.
Last week had the Bulldogs take a 52-6 win over Kane as Cam Wagner threw for 221 yards and three scores. Tate Minich had two of those TD receptions, hauling in five catches for 113 yards while running back Drew Byers had his second consecutive 100-yard game, this time putting up 101 yards and a TD.
Blaine Moses and Nate Archer have been a dominant RB duo for Port Allegany this year. Moses has 669 yards and 13 TDs while Archer has 406 yards and five scores.
The Gators have played a couple of area teams up to this point, defeating Ridgway 30-6 to kickoff the season and then beating Brockway 40-7 in Week 5.
Central Clarion (7-0)
at DuBois (4-3)
The Beavers’ look to snap a two-game skid, although it will be tough sledding against the Class 2A undefeated Wildcats.
DuBois’ last two losses have come at the hands of a 23-0 shutout to Punxsy and last week’s 34-27 loss to St. Marys. Last week saw QB Cam-Ron Hays throw for 153 yards and three scores while Garrett Nissel had a 50-yard interception return TD.
Prior to the two losses, the Beavers sat at 4-1 with wins against Karns City, Brockway, Bradford and Brookville.
Central Clarion took down Moniteau last week, 46-14. Sophomore QB Jase Ferguson has thrown for 1,581 yards on the season with 21 TDs and nine INTs. Senior wideout Ashton Rex has racked up most of those passing yards, hauling in 34 receptions for 886 yards and seven touchdowns.
Cameron County (2-5)
at Elk Co. Catholic (6-1)
The Crusaders got its first loss of the season in Week 6 with a 6-0 loss to Coudersport. However, ECC bounced back last week, downing Bucktail, 33-24.
It was the second time this year the Crusaders and Bucks squared off, with ECC also taking the first matchup, 30-16, in Week 3.
The Red Raiders started the season 0-5 but have reeled off two straight with wins over Bucktail (38-14) and last week’s 52-0 shutout of Sheffield.
That contest saw Cameron County rush for 371 yards as a team, led by Sylus Pearson’s 137 and Malakai Zucal’s 123.
Bellefonte (1-6)
at Clearfield (5-2)
After winning five straight, the Bison fell to Tyrone last week, 21-14, as they were without starting QB Will Domico due to injury.
A weird stat came out of that game as both teams had 257 yards of total offense, but Tyrone won the turnover battle, 2-0, that gave Clearfield its first loss since the opening week of the season to Juniata.
Brady Collins is up to 943 rushing yards on the year with 10 TDs as Carter Chamberlain has 396 and four scores.
Outscored 226-48 this season, Bellefonte’s only win came with a Week 5, 9-8 win over Philipsburg-Osceola. One week prior to that saw the Bison roll up the Mounties, 55-0.
St. Marys (5-2)
at Bradford (0-7)
The Dutchmen picked up a huge 34-27 win over DuBois last week at Dutch Country Stadium that saw Matt Davis’ 19-yard TD run with 2:11 to go help seal the victory.
Davis led the team with 138 yards rushing in getting St. Marys to 5-2 on the season as they’ll travel to Bradford Friday and play an Owls team that hasn’t won since 2019.
Bradford was shut out 41-0 by Brookville last week as the offense has run through sophomore QB Talan Reese. He’s thrown for 1,613 yards this year and nine TDs, albeit 11 INTs. Senior wideout Lucas Laktash leads the Owls with 520 yards receiving and four TDs.
Brockway (4-3)
at Ridgway (2-5)
The only matchup of local teams this week has the Rovers visiting the Elkers with both teams notching wins last week.
The Rovers are coming off of a 21-20 win against Keystone that saw Aiden Grieneisen sack Keystone QB Drew Keth on a two-point conversion with 1:20 left in the game.
Ridgway, meanwhile, dropped Smethport 42-6 last week and also beat Keystone the week prior, 26-20.
The Elkers offense has come alive in the past couple weeks, thanks to the ground attack of Aiden and Luke Zimmerman, as they have 293 and 201 yards rushing, respectively.
Brockway’s Alex Carlson is up to 719 yards receiving on 64 receptions and eight TDs on the year.
Brookville (3-4)
at Karns City (4-3)
After losing three straight to kickoff the season, the Raiders have won three out of four as they battle for a playoff spot in Class 2A. Standing in the way is Karns City — who also started off the year on the wrong foot, dropping its first two before winning four out of five.
Brookville shut out Bradford last week, 41-0, as Jackson Zimmerman continued his torrid pace of late, rushing for 235 yards and two TDs. Prior to that, Brookville upset St. Marys, 22-19, in Week 6 and beat Moniteau, 7-0, in Week 4.
The Gremlins escaped with a 15-13 win over Punxsutawney last week as QB Eric Booher was 14-of-24 for 188 yards for one TD and two interceptions. Levi Hawk had 65 yards rushing as Colson Ritzert kicked a 23-yard field goal to help in the two-point win.
Prior to that, Karns City fell to Central Clarion, 26-20, in overtime in Week 6 as they had beat Ridgway, St. Marys and Moniteau in the weeks prior.
Moniteau (2-5)
at Punxsutawney (3-4)
The Chucks will try and get back to .500 just one week after falling to Karns City, 15-13.
That game saw senior RB Zeke Bennett rush for 165 yards on 22 carries before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.
If they’re without Bennett this week, they’ll be without his 1,015 yards and 11 TDs on 181 carries, with Landon Martz’s 193 rushing yards as the next highest total.
Moniteau’s only wins on the year came against Cameron County in Week 3 (20-12) and Bradford (29-19) in Week 6. Last week saw Central Clarion continue its undefeated run against the Warriors with a 46-14 win.
Conemaugh Valley (1-5)
at Curwensville (3-4)
It’s been a tough stretch for the Golden Tide, as they’ve dropped four out of the last five after starting out the year 2-0.
A 32-31 loss to West Branch in Week 6 was followed up by a 41-14 loss to Moshannon Valley last week in a game that saw the Black Knights lead 35-0 at the half.
Curwensville had just 212 yards of total offense last week as Dan McGarry threw for 147 yards and Nik Fegert had five receptions for an even 100 yards.
Both teams shared a common opponent in Meyersdale this season, with Curwensville winning against them, 34-18, on opening night and the Blue Jays falling, 33-22, in Week 4.
Conemaugh Valley’s lone win this year was a 27-0 shutout of Claysburg-Kimmel in Week 5.