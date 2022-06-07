NORTH HUNTINGDON — Bryson Bain combined with Ty Carrier on a one-hitter and drove in both runs to lead the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a 2-1 eight-inning win over undefeated WPIAL champion Serra Catholic in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Norwin High School Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (14-6), the D9 runner-up who had to beat Camp Hill in eight innings last Wednesday just to get into the 16-team state bracket, tied the game when Bain’s one-out single in the fourth pushed home Tate Minich who doubled off the center-field fence.
Then in the top of the eighth inning, Bain singled in Owen Clouse with one out.
After gutting through a 31-pitch first inning that saw Serra Catholic (23-1) score an unearned run, Bain pitched into the seventh inning and gave up just one hit although he walked seven and hit a batter while striking out six.
Ty Carrier relieved Bain after he exited his 101-pitch effort with runners at first and second and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Carrier got No. 9 hitter Nico Eremic to bounce into a double play and Carrier got a groundout to end the threat.
As it turned out, Carrier retired all five batters he faced, including the side in the bottom of the eight, including striking out Joe DeMoss looking to end the game.
Serra’s lone hit off Bain came in the second inning on Michael Schanck’s one-out single.
Serra starter Zach Carp, who brought a 13-0 record in 14 appearances with decisions in his team’s last six games going into Monday, retired the first seven batters he faced before giving up a pair of singles int he third inning.
Karp’s only two walks he surrendered in the game started the seventh inning before he was relieved after just 77 pitches in favor of Isiah Petty who got out of the inning by striking out Wagner and Peyton Rearick with the bases loaded after an intentional walk to Mason Clouse.
DeMoss was the third Serra pitcher who entered after Petty walked Owen Clouse to start the eighth. A one-out infield error got Minich on base and moved Clouse to second before Bain’s big single to right-center.
Next up for the Bulldogs is Burgettstown, which knocked out D9 champion Johnsonburg, on Thursday at site and time to be announced.