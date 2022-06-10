SLIPPERY ROCK — There it was again, right there in the game late with a chance to win.
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team had runners on second and third with no outs trailing Burgettstown 6-4 in the top of the seventh. But from there, Blue Devils pitcher Nathan Klodowski had other plans.
The senior right-hander struck out Peyton Rearick, Owen Clouse and Tyler Hetrick to end the threat and secure the WPIAL fourth-place finishers a spot on Monday’s PIAA Class 2A semifinals against Neshannock, the WPIAL runner-up that beat WPIAL third-place finisher Riverside 5-4 in 11 innings also on Thursday.
Redbank Valley’s season ended at 14-7.
At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, the Bulldogs led 3-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before Burgettstown batted around and scored four runs. The Blue Devils added two more in the fourth, then held off the Bulldogs in the final innings to get the win.
“We just had too many swings and misses, too many looking at strikes and got us into some non-competitive at-bats where (Klodowski) was able to get some easy strikeouts,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “If you don’t put the ball in play enough, it’s hard to come back. We had some hard-hit shots, just not enough of them.”
Klodowski wound up striking out 12, including Clouse and Hetrick four times each, while walking just one and hitting a batter in a complete-game outing that reached 102 pitches.
The Bulldogs tripled twice off Klodowski, the first coming from Bain to lead off the second. Breckin Minick walked and Ty Carrier’s grounder to first pushed home Bain. Mason Clouse singled Minich to third and stole second before Minich scored on a wild pitch. Cam Wagner’s groundout then drove home Clouse.
But Burgettstown batted around with six hits off the Bulldogs starter Carrier in the third. Andrew Bredel had the first of two two-run singles with two outs to spark the inning with Luke Lounder singling in the fourth run. Wagner replaced Carrier to get the final out of the inning.
In the fourth, Bredel made it 6-3 with his second two-run single with two outs and from there it was Blodowski holding off the Bulldogs with a steady diet of sliders and curve balls that kept hitters off-balanced.
But just enough. The Bulldogs stranding two runners in the fourth and then Tate Minich tripled to the right-field corner to start the sixth and came home on Bain’s sacrifice fly to cut it to what would be the final score.
Mason Clouse singled to start the seventh and Wagner reached on an infield single on a slow chopper to third to get things started. Rearick nearly reached on a bunt single, but the ball trickled just foul before Klodowski struck him out for the first out. It took the senior righty seven pitches to whiff Owen Clouse and Hetrick to end the game.
“Our goal every year is to get our team to the point that we think we can get the furthest they can,” Hibell said. “Sitting in the dugout after losing to Johnsonburg, I didn’t know what the next step was. Obviously, a play-in game victory and a state victory was a little bit of icing on the cake for us and we’re happy to be here, but at the moment, obviously, there’s a bad taste in our mouth.”