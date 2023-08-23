NEW BETHLEHEM — They call him Ted, but it’s really not his name.
Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold paused when referring to him by his real name, senior defensive lineman Brandon Ross.
Ross says teammate Ashton Kahle gave the name to him in Little League and it’s stuck, so it’s Ted on the sideline if Gold is barking anything out to his 6-foot, 235-pound playmaker.
Ross made 90 tackles from his defensive end spot last year, earning all-region and all-district recognition. He’s been a key part of the team’s defensive success the past two seasons, including the run to the state final his sophomore year.
Gold felt that Ross set the tone for his career when he walked on the practice field as a freshman.
“Brandon had actually told us that summer that he wasn’t going to play football that summer and we were really bummed by that because we knew he was one of the best guys in that group,” Gold recalled. “But we did reach again and he showed up the very first day of camp and the thing that impressed me about Brandon is that I’ve never seen a freshman take a beating like that in practice and just continue to get back up and continue to compete. We were so impressed with his effort. He never said a word during all of that.”
And he forced a change in the lineup.
“We actually ended up bumping Ray Shreckengost inside to tackle and Brandon has started at end every game since,” Gold said.
In the 2021 run to the final playing opposite Joe Mansfield, Ross made 64 tackles and had 6 1/2 sacks. Last year, he ranked third on the team with 90 tackles to go along with a team-high 5 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.
For Ross, the assignment was fairly simple.
“I was looking up to Joe,” Ross said. “ My job was not to let anybody outside, that was pretty much my freshman and sophomore year. It’s fun, because teams like to run outside, so you get some tackles there and if they pass, you chase them to the other side and let your teammates get some tackles or sacks.”
His interceptions, especially his pickoff of Central Clarion’s Jase Ferguson at the end of the first half of their showdown won 47-38 by the Bulldogs, have been key. Ross intercepted Ferguson out of drop coverage and returned the pickoff 38 yards for a huge half-ending touchdown.
Ironically, it was a play that Ross should’ve have made and his reads in those scenarios, but he went on instinct and it paid off on that play.
“They should’ve gone long and I thought they were going to but I saw Carsen (Rupp) get through the line and put pressure on the quarterback, so I thought screen an d retreated like we’re taught and caught the pass and ran it back,” Ross said.
Ross will be back at the end again, looking to lead a unit that has the leading tackler Caden Adams returning at inside linebacker. Rylan Rupp, Broc Monrean, Mason Clouse, Drew Byers and Kahle are amongst the defensive leaders back.
Ross also holds a record that may never be broken in team history. His 5-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 2021 game against Elk County Catholic is the shortest punt return TD, not surprisingly.
Ross filled a need on the offensive side of the ball and manned the right guard spot. He’ll likely be blocking again this year, but as a running back.
“I’m going to block and run from the backfield, so I’ll help Drew (Byers) get some yards and hopefully I can too,” Ross said. “I think it’ll be really fun for me and Drew hopefully.”
“Brandon has a tremendous amount of athleticism and when you can take advantage of the blocking, but at the same time you’re able to have the threat of possibly throwing to him or having the ball in his hands, that’s tough for defenses to defend,” Gold said. “If we have number 51 on him, they don’t have to defend him. We want to put him in a position where he can do the same blocking, but want to force teams to defend him as well.”
Ross is looking forward to his senior season.
“We have some younger guys back and some who need to step up, so it won’t be the exact same as last year, but we should be pretty good this year,” Ross said.
“Brandon made all of the all-star teams last year and when that happens, you know you have a special player,” Gold said. “This is his fourth year as a starter, so he’s not only a guy who is talented, but has a lot of big-game experience with good and not-so-good reasults as a team. It’s a really good combination.
“Brandon has a different style than Joe did. Joe used his quickness and speed, but Brandon is more of a bulldozer type and he’s going to use his strength to beat you. But it’s a lot like Joe too with a four-year contributor in the last run and you’re looking for it to be something special.”