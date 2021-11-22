And then there was one.
For the second year in a row, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs are the final high school football team left standing as the PIAA playoffs hit the quarterfinal round weekend.
Redbank, which has won 10 straight since a 22-20 season-opening loss at Keystone, has put together that long winning streak with a true “team” concept.
The Bulldogs have featured a balanced offensive attack that takes what the opposition gives them.
In Friday’s hard-fought 28-21 victory against Union/A-C Valley in the District 9 Class A title game, it was the passing game that helped Redbank move the football.
Senior quarterback Bryson Bain completed 19 of 28 passes for 287 yards and threw a touchdown pass to a 64-yard touchdown pass to Chris Marshall for the game’s opening score.
Marshall led the Bulldogs with six catches for 92 yards and the score. He was one of six different Bulldogs to catch a pass and one of five to have 30 or more yards receiving in the win. Sophomore Ashton Kahle had three grabs for 70 yards, while senior Brenden Shreckengost added a 52-yard catch.
Redbank still managed a presence on the ground, as senior Ray Shreckengost ran for 93 yards on 19 carries and scored twice a week after going over the 200-yard mark. However, the rest of the Redbank team mustered just four yards on 11 carries.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a matchup against District 5 champ Northern Bedford, who knocked off D-10 champ Reynolds, 35-22, Friday night.
Those three teams also were involved in the Class A state playoffs a year ago, with Redbank besting Northern Bedford, 28-15, in the first round before falling to Reynolds, 19-14, in the quarterfinals.
Redbank and NBC met Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
While Redbank advanced to play another week, Ridgway — the area’s other team left in the postseason — saw its season come to an end at the hands of Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A championship game.
Karns City routed Ridgway, 35-0, in the teams’ regular season meeting, but the Elkers gave the Gremlins all they could handle for three quarters Friday night.
The Gremlins took a slim 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter, as Ridgway found a way to slow down Karns City’s strong ground attack.
However, the Gremlins’ size seemed to finally wear down the Elkers in the fourth as Karns City scored three times to win going away 35-7 — a final score that wasn’t indicative of how close the game was most of the way. The Gremlins finished with a 326-216 advantage in total yards.
Jayce Anderson led Karns City with a 122 yards rushing and a touchdown, while teammate Luke Garing had 85 yards and three scores.
Ridgway’s offensive star was Eric Salberg, who had five catches for 95 yards and also ran for 37 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Domenic Allegretto completed 12 of 23 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions. He also led the Elkers with 45 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Here is a look at all the stats from this weekend’s local games:
REDBANK VALLEY 28, UNION/ACV 21
Score By Quarters
Union/ACV 0 7 14 0 — 21
Redbank Valley 21 0 0 7 — 28
First Quarter
R –Chris Marshall 64 pass from Bryson Bain (Derrick Downs kick), 11:11.
R –Ray Shreckengost 10 run (Downs kick), 4:18.
R –Carsen Rupp 27 blocked punt return (Downs kick), 2:44.
Second Quarter
UA –Skyler Roxbury 12 pass from Brody Dittman (Colton Murray kick), 4:27.
Third Quarter
UA –Dawson Camper 1 run (Ryan Cooper run), 9:09.
UA –Ryan Cooper 10 pass from Brody Dittman (kick failed), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
R –Ray Shreckengost 1 run (Tyson Adams kick), 4:39.
R UA
First downs 14 15
Rushes-yards 30-97 29-88
Comp-Att-Int. 19-28-0 17-26-1
Passing Yards 287 213
Total Plays-Yards 58-384 46-301
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-1
Punts 2-32.5 4-31
Penalties-Yards 7-73 6-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley: Ray Shreckengost 19-93, Gunner Mangiantini 4-22, Brenden Shreckengost 2-(-1), Bryson Bain 2-(-13), Team 3-(-4).
Union/ACV: Caden Rainey 7-41, Dawson Camper 14-30, Bailey Crissman 1-8, Andrew Verostek 2-7, Ryan Cooper 2-6, Brody Dittman 1-(-3), Mikey Card 2-0.
PASSING
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain 19-for-28, 287 yards, 1 TD.
Union/ACV: Brody Dittman 16-for-23, 175 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.; Ryan Cooper 1-for-1, 38 yards; Bailey Crissman 0-for-2.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley: Chris Marshall 6-92, Ashton Kahle 3-70, Brenden Shreckengost 1-52, Aiden Ortz 3-32, Tate Minich 5-30, Mason Clouse 1-11.
Union/ACV: Skylar Roxbury 5-76, Ryan Cooper 4-76, Caden Rainey 5-41, Mikey Card 2-18, Andrew Verostek 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley: Zeldon Fisher.
KARNS CITY 35,
RIDGWAY 7
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 0 7 0 0 —7
Karns City 7 6 0 22 — 35
First Quarter
KC—Nate Garing 34 run, (Zach Kelly kick), 7:58.
Second Quarter
KC—Luke Garing 1 run, (kick failed), 10:59.
R—Cam Marciniak 16 pass from Domenic Allegretto, (Jack Benninger kick), 0:53.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Luke Garing 4 run, (Luke Garing run), 10:49.
KC—Luke Cramer 11 run, (Zach Kelly kick), 5:00.
KC—Jayce Anderson 7 run, (Zach Kelly kick), 2:43.
R KC
First downs 13 21
Rushes-yards 26-84 50-328
Comp-Att-Int 12-23-2 1-3-2
Passing yards 132 -2
Total plays-yards 49-216 53-326
Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-1
Punts 2-37 1-32
Penalties-yards 3-25 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 18-45, Eric Salberg 6-37, Cam Marciniak 2-2.
Karns City—Jayce Anderson 13-122, Luke Garing 18-85, Eric Booher 8-60, Nate Garing 4-48, Luke Cramer 1-11, Cooper Coyle 5-3, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 12-of-23, 132 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT.
Karns City—Eric Booher 1-of-3, -2 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Ridgway—Eric Salberg 5-95, Cam Marciniak 6-39, Wil Howard 1-(-2).
Karns City—Cooper Coyle 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Ridgway—Wil Howard, Cam Marciniak.
Karns City—Luke Garing 2.