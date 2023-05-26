DuBOIS — Two days after rallying for a walk-off win against Clarion-Limestone, the Johnsonburg Rams had Redbank Valley right where they wanted them.
In the top of the seventh while trailing 3-1 with one out and runners at first and second, the Rams had the heart of their order up. Senior Aiden Zimmerman had just singled and his junior brother Luke Zimmerman was stepping to the plate.
Kaden Dennis was on deck with cleanup hitter Isaiah Jackson in the hole, familiar names helping lead the way to district titles the past two seasons.
Two batters later, Redbank Valley was walking off with a 3-1 win in a 90-minute express special at Showers Field and a second straight trip to the District 9 Class 2A Championship game.
Luke Zimmerman singled to right, but instead of holding up at third to load the bases with Aiden Zimmerman behind him with the potential tying run, Cameron Larken went through the stop sign at third and was thrown out at the plate on a perfectly executed relay through from right field.
Still not out of the jam with runners at second and third, Bulldogs pitcher Ty Carrier got Dennis to bounce to Breckin Minich at third to end the game.
“I thought when Luke made that swing there in the seventh I thought they’re in trouble, I mean, if we don’t do anything silly,” Johnsonburg head coach Mike Porter said. “With Dennis and Jackson coming up behind them and both are batting over .400 for the season, you have to like your chances. But, you know, things happen.”
Next up for the 17-4 Bulldogs is KSAC rival Karns City for the D-9 title at Showers Field Monday at noon. The Rams denied the Bulldogs for their first title since 2010 last year in a 9-5 win in the final. Now, they’ll take a crack again for the crown against the Gremlins, whom they blanked 7-0 in their lone meeting back on March 30.
“We have a lot of respect for Karns City,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “They’re a tough team out of the KSAC year in and year out. We’re familiar with each other. We just have to make sure that we execute and get the timely hit like we did today. That, sometimes, is going to be what’s the most important, especially in a championship game.”
The Bulldogs not only lost to the Rams in last year’s final — they did advance to the PIAA quarterfinals as the D9 runner-up — but the Rams blanked them 2-0 back in April as Luke Zimmerman tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts in an 84-pitch gem.
This time around, the Bulldogs managed just three hits, but two big ones came in the first inning along with two walks.
With two outs and Tate Minich and Ty Hetrick on with walks, Mason Clouse skied a fly ball down the right-field line for a two-run triple. Carrier followed with a single to drive in Clouse for the quick 3-0 lead.
“(Zimmerman) didn’t have a great outing on Tuesday to start the game, so we knew that the first was going to be big,” Hibell said. “We didn’t know it was going to be the only time we didn’t throw up a zero, but it doesn’t matter. It’s just what the game is after seven innings.”
Zimmerman needed 81 pitches to get through six innings, giving up a hit, walk and a hit batter over the last five innings. Tuesday, Zimmerman was lifted in the second inning before brother Aiden went the rest of the way in the 4-3 win over the Lions.
“When I pulled him on the mound on Tuesday, some days for a pitcher, it’s just not your day,” Porter said. “That doesn’t dictate the next day and he’s a perfect example of that. Today, he comes out and just deals after the first inning and we just didn’t put enough runs across the board. You can’t have zero runs going into the seventh and expect to win a lot of ball games and that’s what position we put ourselves in. It was a good game.”
Johnsonburg had other chances to score. In the top of the first, Luke Zimmerman walked with one out and went to third on a hit-and-run single by Dennis, but Dennis was picked off first and Jackson grounded out to end the inning.
With two outs in the fourth and runners on first and second, Carrier got out of another Rams threat when he got Kayden Danekas to ground into a forceout.
The Rams’ lone run came in the sixth when Dennis led off with a single. Jackson reached on an infield error with Dennis going to third on the play. Erik Panebianco’s sacrifice fly to center brought home Dennis with Jackson moving up to third.
But once again, Carrier worked out of the inning by getting Derek Beimel to bounce back to the mound before striking out Denekas to end the sixth, setting up the seventh.
“We’ve been playing Russian Roulette here for a little bit trying to survive at the end of the game,” said Porter, whose team finished 13-7. “It’s always been this way with this group, one you can never count out. Eventually you play that game long enough in baseball, you’re not going to win them.”
Carrier needed 103 pitches to complete his win, giving up eight hits while walking two and striking out four.
“We knew we had to make sure the top of the lineup didn’t hurt us,” Hibell said. “We have a ton of respect for the Zimmermans, the Dennis kid and Jackson. We just couldn’t let them happen in bunches. We danced in the rain a little bit, falling behind in the count and gave up some base hits, but we had the timely hits and sometimes that’s more important than getting the most.”
REDBANK VALLEY 3, JOHNSONBURG 1
Score By Innings
Johnsonburg 000 001 0 — 1
Redbank Valley 300 000 x — 3
Johnsonburg –1
Aiden Zimmerman ss 4020, Luke Zimmerman p 3010, Kaden Dennis 2b 4120, Isaiah Jackson cf 3000, Erik Panebianco c 2011, Derek Beimel 3b 2000, Kayden Danekas dh 3000, Mike Copello rf 0000, Nick Myers 1b 3010, Rocco Delhunty pr 0000, Cameron Larkin lf 3010. Totals: 27-1-8-1.
Redbank Valley –3
Owen Clouse cf 2000, Tate Minich c 2100, Breckin Minich 3b 2000, Ty Hetrick ss 2100, Mason Clouse lf 3112, Ty Carrier p 3010, Carson Gould cr 0000, Braylon Wagner 1b 2010, Jaxon Huffman rf 2000, Payton Rearick 2b 2000. Totals: 19-3-3-3.
Errors: Redbank Valley 3, Johnsonburg 1. 3B: M. Clouse. SAC: Panebianco. SB: Jackson. HBP: B. Minich (by L. Zimmerman).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: L. Zimmerman 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Redbank Valley: Carrier 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carrier. Losing pitcher. L. Zimmerman.