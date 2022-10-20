BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs boys soccer team capped off its regular season with a 2-1 win over Brockway at Frank Varischetti Field on Wednesday evening. Bulldog Owen Clouse scored both of the team’s goals on the night as Redbank Valley ended its regular season with a 14-2-1 mark.
Coming off a loss to Clarion-Limestone Monday and factoring in that Brockway’s boys soccer team has been dominant in recent years, Redbank Valley head coach Ty Scott said the kids were ready to turn things around.
“We came up here ready to play today because we haven’t won here in ages,” Scott said. “We lost to C-L on Monday and they were mad about that because they didn’t come out to play. So everyone was ready to play. I told them it was going to be a physical game because that’s how Brockway plays. That’s what we did and we got more goals in the back of the net.”
The very first shot on goal among both teams happened to be Clouse’s initial goal of the game, coming at the 4:32 mark. Owen Harmon found Clouse on a cross, as Clouse’s header got by Brockway goalkeeper Jacob Maze for the quick 1-0 lead.
“We had two hesitation plays that cost us two goals in that game,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “That’s what it takes this time of year — you hesitate and people will capitalize and that’s how you lose.”
The Bulldogs were the aggressors in the first half, outshooting the Rovers 12-4 as Maze made seven of his 11 saves in the game in the first half. But neither team was able to capitalize on any scoring opportunities, as shots from Clouse, Harmon, Ty Carrier and Nick Moore couldn’t find the back of the net while the Rovers defense were able to clear out other potential Redbank scoring opportunities.
“Overall, I was very pleased with the way we played,” Daugherty said. “We possessed the ball, we won the ball. Just a couple bounces here and there, it’s that close.”
Redbank Valley’s defense also stepped up throughout as Scott said that was one of the team’s strengths on the evening.
“We hustled and we talked,” Scott said. “We had a sloppy game but I told them at the beginning of the year that if we wanted to get to the playoffs and win in the playoffs, we’d have to get those gritty games. And today was a gritty game. Clouse, (Kieran) Fricko and the whole defense — I though the whole defense did a great job.”
Brockway came out in the second half looking to tie things up, as they got a shot off within the first 50 second that was saved by Redbank Valley goalkeeper Cole Monrean. Rover Evan Botwright hit a line drive shot that was also stopped by Monrean and Maze stopped Fricko on a shot before the Bulldogs were able to go up 2-0.
Clouse was able to take the ball upfield, outrun a defended and then booted one from the right side near the 15-yard line of the football field. The ball then went right over the outstretched hand of Maze for the 2-0 lead at 57:06.
“Our guy hesitated for a split second and (Clouse) got some speed on him and that’s all it takes,” Daugherty said of Clouse’s second goal.
However, the Rovers would respond fairly quickly — just 1:39 later to be exact. Jimmy Fremer was able to get some space up the right side and crossed it back over the Vincent Cavalline, who hit an absolute strike by Monrean into the back of the net, cutting the Redbank lead to 2-1 at the 58:45 mark.
“We’ve worked on that play I don’t know how many times this year and we’ve made that pass and nobody was there,” Daugherty said of Cavalline’s goal. “He just hammered it in. That’s hustle and the kid’s got some skills. Can’t wait for more from him.”
With the winds and rain picking on an evening where temps in Brockway were in the mid to high 30s, both teams got opportunities to score but were unable to come up with anything. Botwright had another line drive shot that was saved by Monrean and Carrier’s corner kick for the Bulldogs came up empty as the Rovers tried to speed things up towards the end in getting a goal. But from there, the Bulldogs’ defense stepped up and was able to seal the 2-1 win.
Coach Scott said at times he didn’t think his team played with intensity Wednesday — with that being something they’ll need to rectify heading into the District 9 Class A playoffs next week.
“We told them that if we come out and play (without intensity), we could get bounced real quick,” Scott said. “I tell them that we can either win it or get bounced real quick because we have games where we just don’t show up. The intensity’s cranked up to 11 so that’s what we have to do — be ready for every game and don’t come out flat. We thought we had (a wakeup call) against ECC but then we came out flat against C-L. But we came out ready to play today.”
Brockway (7-9) caps off its regular season tomorrow at Forest Area at 4 p.m.
“You can play good but if you can’t find the back of the net — we had chances,” Daugherty said. “Hopefully we get them one more time.”
REDBANK VALLEY 2,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Halves
Redbank 1 1 — 2
Brockway 0 1 — 1
First Half
RV—Owen Clouse (Owen Harmon assist), 4:32.
Second Half
RV—Owen Clouse, 57:06.
B—Vincent Cavalline, (Jimmy Fremer assist), 58:45.
Statistics
Shots: Redbank Valley 18, Brockway 10. Saves: Redbank Valley 6 (Cole Monrean), Brockway 11 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Redbank Valley 5, Brockway 1.