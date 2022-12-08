RIDGWAY — Numbers have plagued the Ridgway wrestling program in recent years, and that will once again be the case at the Elkers have just four wrestlers on the roster — all of whom are new to the varsity level.
And, all four of those wrestlers — sophomores Benji Truchan and Austin Young and freshmen Michael Copello and Eli Potts — are new to the varsity level.
However, there might be a light at the end of a long tunnel for new head coach Justin Burkhouse, as he and his staff are in the process of stabilizing the program at the elementary level where they currently have 50 kids.
Burkhouse had been running that elementary/junior wrestling program but threw his name into the hat to take over the varsity team when Curt Olson stepped away after last season and was ultimately hired.
Burkhouse, a 2000 Ridgway graduate, wrestled in an era when Ridgway was the team to beat when it came to Class AA in District 9. He was 25-10 his senior season.
He has brought on some other former Elker standouts — Kyle Caggiano (2012 grad), Lucas McClain (2018), Logan McClain (2018) and Bryce Barclay (2018) — as varsity assistants to help rebuild the program. All four of those assistants are members of Ridgway’s Century Club, with the McClain twins both having won state medals during their careers.
Marc Gasberre, Curt Gerber, and Jeff Slattery will now be running the elementary program.
“For me Personally, I was content coaching the JO kids as I have two of my own boys down there,” said Burkhouse. “Now that we have the feeder program stable though, when this opportunity came up, it was a no brainer as long as I was able to get the right guys to help up top, and the right coaches down low. It’s going to be a challenge, but we have the right coaches and kids to get it back on track.
“I couldn’t be happier with the current coaching staff from varsity down through the JO level. When your assistant coaches have college wrestling experience, multiple district titles, and state medals, it makes my job a lot easier.
“We obviously inherited a struggling program and are all on the same page on how we can build it back up. We knew when taking the program over, it was going to be a rough few years until we started getting some of the kids from JOss and junior high up on varsity.
“It all starts down with the feeder program. If you don’t have that, you don’t have a program up top. The JO program is as healthy as it has been in 10 years. wWe have 50 kids from kindergarten through 6th grade and another 10 on junior high.
“As for the four individuals on varsity, they are working hard and I couldn’t be more proud of each one of them. They each have individual goals that I believe each can achieve with the help of this current staff. They are all freshmen and sophomores, so with the addition of some of the junior high kids over the next two years, I think we will be back to competing sooner than some may think.”
Ridgway opens its season Saturday at the St. Marys Kickoff Tournament.
ROSTER
Sophomores: Benji Truchan, Austin Young. Freshmen: Michael Copello, Eli Potts.