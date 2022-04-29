The Brockway girls basketball team enjoyed a historic 2021-22 season, one that saw the program not only capture its first-ever District 9 title by winning the Class 2A crown but also play in the state playoffs — which they did at home.
The team also celebrated a host of milestones accomplished by the senior duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood throughout the season. Both went over the 1,000 points during the year.
The Lady Rovers and long-time head coach Dick Esposito can now add one final historical chapter to the season — the program’s first All-State player.
That honor goes to Buttery, who was named the Class 2A Second Team as part of the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams announced Thursday for all six classifications.
She was the lone girl from the Tri-County Area to earn All-State honors this year and just one of two from District 9. Otto-Eldred junior Katie Sheeler was a Second Team selection in Class A.
Buttery, who is headed to play Division II basketball and tennis at Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, was a major factor, along with Wood, in the Lady Rovers winning that first district title as part of a 16-8 season.
Buttery finished fourth in Disrtict 9 this past season in points (395) and points per game (16.5), numbers that ranked her right behind her teammate in those categories.
She led the team in rebounding with 304 (12.7 rpg), 3-point field goals (52) and blocked shots (96) and was second in assists (66). She posted 36 steals and was a 76 percent free throw shooter (53 of 70).
Buttery also reached double digits in 21 of 24 games and reached at least 20 points five times. She went over 30 points on two of those occasion, including a 33-point performance at Curwensville the night she joined Wood as a 1,000-point scorer (6th in school history).
She finished her standout career with 1,044 points, which ranks sixth in program history. Buttery also broke the school’s career rebounding mark (887) during the season and eventually went over 1,000 in that category as well with 1,052.
Buttery also owns career marks for made 3-pointers (109), rebounds per game (12.1) and blocked shots (329).