KNOX — Drew Byers ran for a career-high 157 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, sparking the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ second-half surge in a 42-9 win at Keystone Saturday afternoon.
With the Bulldogs leading by just a 13-3 margin at halftime and Byers sitting at 11 yards on only three carries, they shifted gears and leaned on Byers for the bulk of his work after intermission.
Byers ran for touchdowns of 30 and 12 yards, the latter putting the Bulldogs up 42-3 and setting the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braylon Wagner threw two TD passes and ran for two others as the Bulldogs hiked their record to 4-0 going into Friday’s home game with Ridgway.
Wagner threw for 157 yards, completing 9 of 15 passes with an interception, his TD passes covering five yards to Ashton George to put the Bulldogs up 13-3 before halftime and 69 yards to Mason Clouse in the third quarter.
Wagner’s 37-yard TD run put the Bulldogs up for good at 7-3 with 9:27 left in the second quarter and he added a 1-yarder to start the second-half scoring.
Keystone (0-4) actually led 3-0 early when Josh Beal’s 25-yard field goal capped a long 14-play drive that finished 54 seconds into the second quarter. The only Bulldogs possession ended in two plays on Wagner’s interception pulled down by Drew Slaugenhaupt at the Panthers’ 45.
But that was all the scoring the Panthers could muster until the clock was running in the fourth as the Bulldogs scored twice before halftime and four straight times on possessions starting in the second half.
Wagner’s 37-yard TD run ended just a three-play drive that started at midfield. The second of two straight three-and-out punt possessions by the Panthers gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Keystone 45 and seven plays later it was Wagner hitting George for their 5-yarder for a 13-3 following the mission point-after kick with 3:35 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs couldn’t convert an Ashton Kahle interception into point at the end of the half, the drive finishing at the Keystone 14 with time running out, but they went back to work in the third quarter.
Five straight Byers runs totaling 66 yards set up Wagner’s 1-yard TD run for a 21-3 lead at the 7:32 mark. After stopping the Panthers on downs at the Bulldogs’ 31, the Bulldogs just needed one pass from Wagner covering 69 yards to Clouse to find the end zone for a 28-3 lead with 1:53 left in the third.
Clouse caught three passes for 108 yards while Kahle grabbed four passes for 41 yards.
They reached Mercy Rule territory early in the fourth following a five-play, 50-yard drive that finished with Byers’ 12-yard TD run for a 42-3 lead at the 11:03 mark.
Keystone set the final on Eli Nellis’ 5-yard TD run with 38 seconds left in the game.
The Bulldogs outgained the Panthers, 444-268, despite running 29 less plays from scrimmage in the game, 67-38. For Keystone, Rayce Weaver rushed for 58 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Dom Corcetti completed 8 of 12 passes for 101 yards.