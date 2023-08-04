REYNOLDSVILLE — Two days ago, Daren Byers provided the winning runs with an eighth-inning home run in a two-run win as the Rossiter Miners outslugged the Syksville Senators in a 12-10 series-opening win.
Thursday night back at the small confines of the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field, Byers played a key role again in Rossiter’s two-run win over the Senators to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Federation League finals series that continues Saturday.
Slugfest this time? No way. It was a very unlikely 2-0 shutout win.
That is, unlikely because of the field, not necessarily the pitching. Byers has had the hot hand in the playoffs while the Senators’ Phil Myers threw well enough to win as well.
The difference was a two-run homer hit by Anthony Maseto two batters into the game in the top of the first inning. Byers, on three days rest since throwing seven innings in the semifinals series clincher in Brookville on Sunday, went the distance again and tossed a three-hitter with two walks — one of them intentional — and three strikeouts.
The left-handed Byers needed 97 pitches to finish off the Senators, extending his own playoff scoreless innings stretch to 23 2/3 innings. Considering where he was pitching, throwing up seven more zeroes was impressive.
“I always pitch to contact no matter what,” said Byers, who indicated that his arm didn’t feel all that fresh. “I don’t really try to strike people out. I just like to let them get themselves out by getting ahead in the count and getting a bad swing.
“I was expecting a slugfest to be honest because my arm wasn’t feeling the best, but I just kept the ball down and just let them hit ground balls. They really didn’t any balls in the air hard, other than (Shane) Price.”
Byers induced 10 groundouts. The Price line shot to center came in the fourth when Miners centerfielder Owen Wood was able to knock it down, preventing what was probably a line drive home run and limiting Price to his second single of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth with one out, Byers walked Devon Walker which snapped his 12-inning walk-less stretch. After a forceout grounder by Jake Felix for the second out, up came the dangerous Price again and Byers quickly and verbally issued the intentional walk to the right-handed slugger to face the left-handed Jordan Frano.
Daring the so-called “baseball gods” by putting the tying run on base and facing the potential winning run at the plate in Frano, Byers just liked the lefty-lefty matchup better.
“I gave up two hits all day up to that point, both to (Price). He has the most power on the team and Frano was up next and it was lefty-lefty,” Byers said. “I just threw curve balls and was able to get him out.”
Frano grounded into an inning-ending forceout on a ball hit to shortstop Coy Martino to end the threat.
“I’ve said it before. Daren is a gamer and he probably killed them a little bit not pitching to Price there, but Price is a killer, especially on this field,” Miners manager Ruben Taylor said. “He hits home runs, so I’m taking a risk on Daren going lefty-lefty instead of giving Price a chance.
“It is a risk, but we felt so much better getting that guy out.”
Byers gave up his third hit of the game on Myers’ one-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but he got the final two outs to finish up the shutout and give the Miners a commanding series lead.
In the first after Isaac London singled for the first of three times it was Maseto that accounted for the game’s scoring after pitching the Miners to a 5-1 win in game two Wednesday in Rossiter.
The left-handed Maseto won the nine-pitch battle against the lefty Myers on a 3-2 pitch and lined a shot over the right-center field fence. Since starting the Grays series 2-for-18 over the first four games, Maseto is 9-for-15 since the final game of the Grays series and 7-for-12 against the Senators so far in the finals.
“I was fighting off pitches, a lot of off-speed stuff so I kept fouling off pitches waiting to see one I could hit and I finally got a fastball middle and just barreled it and it went,” Maseto said. “I think I had four hits during the Brookville series, struggling really bad and hitting balls right at people. This series, I’ve been hitting the ball hard everywhere all over the field and it feels great.”
But still, the 2-0 score is about as unlikely of a score let alone winning a low-scoring game at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field. Since the Senators moved to the field in 2016, they’ve only been shut out there three times, the last a 16-0 loss to DuBois in the 2021 playoffs. The other two — 8-0 loss to Pulaski in 2020 and 7-0 to Pulaski again in 2018 — had Myers helping the opposition in both. Myers combined with Jace Miner and Kevin Gnacinski in the 2020 shutout and no-hit the Senators in 2018.
The last time a 2-0 score was put up at Reynoldsville? Another shutout with Pulaski, this time a 2-0 win with Dan Wascovich pitching the shutout for the Senators in 2019.
“We knew we were getting Phil and that’s why we went with Daren because we knew Phil is probably their number one and Phil has always given us his best game,” Taylor said. “We hoped it wouldn’t get out of hand and would be a low-scoring game because we didn’t know how many we could score against Phil with our lefty-heavy lineup.”
For the Senators, it’s certainly one game at a time to get back in the series.
“We have lots of lefties and they weren’t really on,” Senators manager Paul Roman said. “I was a little surprised they went with Daren up 2-0 in the series. It was a good game. Phil walked one guy. He pitched good. We have (Isaac Knarr) going on Saturday, so we’re confident.”
NOTES: First pitch is scheduled at Shaffer Field at 5 p.m. … Myers gave up 10 hits, striking out four and walking one. … Byers also broke a window in the concession stand which sits behind the first-base dugout with an impossible angle foul ball hit off the left-handed Myers in the fifth inning. … The Miners quickly talked about 3-0 series finals leads afterward as veteran second baseman Pete Meterko gave his younger teammates a history lesson. The Miners led Brookville 3-0 in the 2001 finals only to see the Grays win four straight to rally for the title. The only other active Miner from that series still playing is Matt Gourley.
ROSSITER 2, SYKESVILLE 0
Score By Innings
Rossiter 200 000 0 — 2
Sykesville 000 000 0 — 0
Rossiter –2
Isaac London rf 4130 Anthony Maseto 1b 4122, Daren Byers p 3010, Jack Bracken 3b 3010, Ruben Taylor dh 3010, Owen Wood cf 0000, Zeke Bennett lf 2000, Pete Meterko 2b 3010, Coy Martino ss 3000, Addison Neal c 3010. Totals: 28-2-10-2.
Sykesville –0
Tylor Herzing c 3000, Devon Walker 2b 2000, Jake Felix rf 3000, Shane Price 3b 2020, Jordan Frano 1b 3000, Rick Clark dh 3000, Damon Foster ss 0000, Phil Myers p 3010, Brandon Simbeck cr 0000, Ezeck Olinger lf 3000, Jake Mowrey cf 3000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
Errors: Rossiter 1, Sykesville 0. LOB: Rossiter 6, Sykesville 6. HR: Maseto.
Pitching
Rossiter: Byers 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Sykesville: Myers 7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Byers. Losing pitcher: Myers.