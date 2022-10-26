STRATTANVILLE — Having already played a low scoring game earlier this season, both Clarion-Limestone and Brookville knew coming into their District 9 Class A quarterfinal playoff matchup that it would probably be another low scoring game. It certainly turned out that way with the top seeded Lions defeating the No. 9 seeded Raiders 3-1 on Tuesday evening at Clarion-Limestone.
Added to that was that Brookville was playing the next day after defeating No. 8 and defending D-9 champions Brockway, 2-1, in double overtime on Monday evening.
“We knew it was going to be a low scoring game, plus our kids coming back and playing another 80 minutes after playing 106 minutes last night,” said Brookville head coach Dave Reitz. “With that being said, we still gave them everything they could handle, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Brookville outshot C-L 6-4 in the opening half, but it would be the Lions who would score the lone goal of the half on a shot by Wyatt Boyden at the 30:59 mark for a 1-0 lead.
The best chance for Brookville came at the 38:25 mark with just 1:35 left in the first half when C-L goalkeeper Tyler Bingham came out of the net to make a save and C-L defender Brady Pierce had to make a kick save to keep the score 1-0 at halftime.
Early in the second half with just over three minutes elapsed, Brookville tied the game 1-1 off a goal from Maddox Harmon — which seemed to light a spark to the Raiders who carried the play over the next several minutes.
“We had the wind taken out of our sails after that goal,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They took it to us for a while after that. Our guys were able to weather that storm and they got the ship righted and we were able to get that second goal.”
Later in the half following a corner kick, the Lions were able to keep the ball in the Brookville zone and Braden Bettwy was able to find the back of the net off a pass from Boyden at the 66:28 mark.
Bailee Verdill — who had earlier picked up a yellow card at 63:18 — was able to dance around a couple of defenders and put a ball into an open net after the keeper came out to challenge to give C-L the 3-1 lead at the 75:48 mark.
“In my coaching career we really haven’t done well in the playoffs, so it is definitely good to get that win under our belts,” said Montgomery. “Although I feel this is a different team than some of those other teams though.”
Tyler Bingham made 10 saves while Brookville keeper Brody Barto made six saves.
Brookville finished up its season with a 7-11-1 record while Clarion-Limestone will now play No. 4 seeded Elk County Catholic — who defeated No. 5 Port Allegany 1-0 on Tuesday — on Thursday.