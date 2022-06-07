NEW CASTLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning before relief pitcher Tommy Smith retired the side in order including a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the inning to help the Lions defeat WPIAL champion Union-New Castle 8-5 Monday afternoon at Mike “Bubba” Kirkwood Field at Neshannock High School.
The top of the C-L order did the majority of the damage on offense collecting eight of the Lions 12 total hits. Tommy Smith and Bryson Huwar each collected three hits with Huwar hitting a two-run triple while Smith also drove in a run. Logan Lutz added a pair of hits. Nick Aaron collected two hits with an RBI while Corbin Coulson and Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Coulson drove in a run.
Neither Huwar nor Smith had their best command at times on the mound as the duo combined to hit seven Union Area batters.
Huwar started and worked the first five innings allowing three earned runs on five hits. He walked two, struck out 10, and hit five batters.
Smith earned the win working the final three innings allowing two runs, one earned on three hits. He issued one intentional walk, struck out three and hit two batters.
Union Area forced extra innings by scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lions (12-6) took advantage of a Union error in the top of the eighth to score three runs. Kohen Kemmer drew a walk to start the inning. Logan Lutz legged out a bunt single as Kemmer came all the way around to score on the wild throw attempting to get Lutz at first. Smith was intentionally walked ahead of the two-run triple by Huwar to give C-L the 8-5 lead.
Smith then retired Nick Vitale on a ball hit back to him on the mound. He then struck out Stanley and Porter to end the game.
The Lions face Southern Fulton, a 12-4 winner over Williamsburg, on Thursday at site and time to be announced.