BROOKVILLE — Revving up for the District 9 Class A playoffs, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team swept a doubleheader from Brookville Thursday afternoon at Blake Field at Northside Park.
Winning the first game 15-3 in five innings, the Lady Lions got a three-hit shutout from Regan Husted in the second game in a 7-0 win.
Brookville’s season ended at 2-17.
Meanwhile, C-L takes a 10-6 record into the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the seven-team bracket. The Lady Lions travel to No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred Monday.
In the opener, the Lady Lions banged out 19 hits and scored six runs in the first inning on their way to a 10-Run Rule win. Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron and Regan Husted each had three hits with Husted doubling and driving in four runs.
Jenna Dunn tripled twice and knocked in three runs while pitching all five innings to get the win, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out two.
For Brookville, Kerstyn Davie tripled and scored a run while Lexee Mays doubled in a run.
In the nightcap, Husted was extremely efficient in her three-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks. Of her 67 pitches, a whopping 53 went for strikes.
The home team, the Lady Lions scored three runs in the first inning, then added a run in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Kendall Dunn tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs and Aby Knapp singled twice. Jenna Dunn doubled and Abby Himes hit a triple.
Brookville’s three hits came from Mays to lead off the second, Kyra Beal with one out in the sixth and Jordan Daisley in the seventh, all of them singles.
Natasha Rush threw the first 2 1/3 innings for the Lady Raiders, taking the loss. Tollini, the pitcher in the opener, completed the rest of the second game.