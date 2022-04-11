DuBOIS — After falling down 10-0 to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball team in the first three innings on Saturday, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals battled back. However, St. Joe’s would hold on to take a 13-7 victory.
The Wolfpack outhit the Cardinals 17-7 on the day as Thomas Delahoy was 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Five other Wolfpack players had two hits while Evan Roach had four RBIs.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-2) was down 10-0 heading into the bottom fifth before a Matt Pyne triple scored Andrew Green to make it 10-1 and to avoid the 10-run mercy rule. A Brayden Fox single later made it 10-2.
St. Joe’s would score two more in the top of the sixth on a Nick Warner two-RBI single to put the mercy rule in play again. But the Cardinals would answer with five runs as Cole Sansom scored on an error to make it 12-3.
Aiden Snowberger drew a walk off of Spencer Gigante with the bases juiced to make it 12-4. One batter later, Carter Hickman had a bases-clearing double to cut the Wolfpack lead to 12-7.
But from there, the Wolfpack went to Chris Forstmeier on the mound and he got the two remaining outs needed to get out of the sixth.
Forstmeier then helped out his own cause with an RBI double to make it 13-7.
Green singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh for the Cardinals’ last ditch effort. But a lineout by Pine to short allowed Green to be doubled-up and St. Joe’s escaped with a 13-7 victory.
The Cardinals will look to get back on track Tuesday as they travel to Brockway for a 4 p.m. start.
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC ACADEMY 13,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7
Score by Innings
St. Joe’s 271 002 1 — 13
DCC 000 025 0 — 7
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy—13
Jason Dreibelbis p-3b-lf-ss 5321, Chris Forstmeier ss-p 5021, Spencer Gigante cf-p-cf 3321, Evan Roach 2b 5114, Thomas Delahoy c 5142, Luke Duckworth 3b-p-3b 2210, Dmitri Cornali 1b 3110, Arthur Welsh rf 3220, Anthony Fisher lf 2000, Nick Warner lf-cf-lf 2022. Totals: 35-13-17-11.
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Aiden Snowberger lf 3111, Carter Hickman ss 2013, Brayden Fox p-rf 2011, Ben Gritzer c 4000, Cole Sansom 1b 3110, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3100, Brandin Anderson dh 3010, Cartar Kosko rf-p 1000, Andrew Green p 3210, Matt Pyne cf 3211, Blake Pisarchik 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-7-7-6.
Errors: St. Joe’s 2, DCC 3. LOB: St. Joe’s 8, DCC 8. 2B: Roach, Forstmeier, Welsh; Sansom, Hickman. 3B: Pyne. SB: Delahoy, Gigante, Dreibelbis; Green, Snowberger. HBP: Sansom (by Forstmeier), Anderson (by Dreibelbis).
Pitching
St. Joe’s: Jason Dreibelbis-4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Luke Duckworth-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Spencer Gigante-1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Chris Forstmeier-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Brayden Fox-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Cartar Kosko-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Andrew Green-4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dreibelbis. Losing pitcher: Fox.