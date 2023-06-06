ALTOONA — DuBois Central Catholic sophomore Aiden Snowberger has been a workhorse on the mound this season for the Cardinals as the ace of a staff that had to replace two Division I pitchers from last season’s state championship team.
Snowberger continued to be that workhorse on Monday, throwing 103 pitches in a complete game effort as DCC beat District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-5, in eight innings on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class A Tournament.
“There’s high expectations with these kids,” said Central head coach Adam Fox. “We challenged them all season. We started out the season 0-3, and we wanted them to be humbled a little bit.
“It takes a little luck, but it takes a lot of heart and grit, and that’s what you saw today. This team just doesn’t back off. Whatever is coming at them, these guys will accept the challenge, and I’m just so proud of these kids from top to bottom.”
Not only did Snowberger get it done on the mound, but he also provided one of the Cardinals’ biggest hits in a game that was full of big moments.
Tied at 3 in the top of the sixth inning with DCC having just tied the game on a wild pitch, Snowberger crushed a triple over the BG center fielder’s head that scored Andrew Green to take the lead. Snowberger scored on a wild pitch later to give his team a 5-3 lead.
“It was a fastball right down the middle,” said Snowberger. “Coach Fox said, ‘Be the aggressor. Act like you’re in the 3-hole with no one behind you.’ I sat fastball and it was dead middle, and I got a hold of it.”
DCC set the Marauders down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and Snowberger had just 73 pitches thrown for the game entering the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on first and two outs, BG’s Cooper Rother doubled into the right-center field gap to score Hamilton Gates. After a walk, Nick Negola singled up the middle. The ball was scooped up at the edge of the outfield grass, but it was enough for Rother to score the game-tying run at 5. Snowberger got the next batter to fly out to send the game to extra innings.
Two-out lightning struck again for the Cardinals in the top of the eighth as Kaden Brezenski singled into center field to score Matt Pyne to make it a 6-5 game.
But DCC provided the biggest blow of the inning on the next batter as Blake Pisarcik singled again that brought home Carter Hickman and Brezenski to make it an 8-5 game.
Even though there were struggles in the bottom of the seventh, Fox had no reservations of sending Snowberger out for the eighth inning. And although he had just seven pitches to work with before the 105-pitch limit, he needed just five to retire the side to finish the game.
“His velocity was still up, and his location was still good. He’s a kid that once he gets going, he’s a bulldog,” said Fox. “He’s a kid we lean on. He was just tremendous today. As long as he wanted the ball, I’m going to give it to him.”
Snowberger finished the game with four earned runs on nine hits, walking just one batter and striking out four.
“I feel amazing right now,” said Snowberger. “We worked really hard this weekend in the heat. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.
“We’re going to keep the train rolling.”
BG got an unearned run in the bottom of the first to start off the game before DCC tied it in the top of the second on an RBI single from Snowberger.
Central got its first lead of the game in the top of the third as Brayden Fox launched a solo homer over the right field fence to give his team a 2-1 lead.
BG got the lead back at 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Nick Negola grounded out to bring in Rother, while Kade Sell singled home Owen Dombrosky.
“Hats off to BG. I scouted them against Harmony (in the District 6 championship), and I knew we were in for a test,” said Fox. “I know they have big arms, and some really good ballplayers. Those guys are just as deserving as these guys. Hopefully we run into them again down the road.”
DuBois Central Catholic (18-5) will play District 3 champion Greenwood on Thursday in the PIAA quarterfinals. Greenwood defeated Meyersdale, 8-0, on Monday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
BISHOP GUILFOYLE 5, 8 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 011 003 03 — 8
BG 102 000 20 — 5
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Aiden Snowberger p 4122, Matt Pyne cf 4110, Brayden Fox rf 4121, Carter Hickman dh 3120, Trent Miller c 0000, Kaden Brezenski ss 5111, Blake Pisarcik 3b 5022, Carter Himes 2b 4210, Cartar Kosko lf 4010, Johnny Varischetti pr 0000, Andrew Green 1b 3110. Totals: 36-8-13-6.
Bishop Guilfoyle—5
Cooper Rother p-ss 4331, Owen Dombrosky 2b-3b-p 3120, Nick Negola cf 4022, Kade Sell 1b-p-1b 4011, Austin Beauchamp ss-2b 4000, Kaden Wyandt c 4000, Braylon Williams 3b-1b-3b 4000, Hamilton Gates lf 3110, Michael Cacciotti rf 3000. Totals: 33-5-9-4.
Errors: DuBois Central Catholic 1, Bishop Guilfoyle 2. LOB: DuBois Central Catholic 11, Bishop Guilfoyle 6. DP: Bishop Guilfoyle 1. 2B: Rother, Dombrosky, Negola. 3B: Snowberger. HR: Fox (Solo, 3rd inning). CS: Negola (by Miller). PO: Hickman (by Sell).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Aiden Snowberger-8 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Bishop Guilfoyle: Cooper Rother-2+ IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Kade Sell-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Owen Dombrosky-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Dombrosky.