HYDE — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals netters picked up a 5-2 road win over Clearfield on Monday afternoon.
Both teams split the four singles matchups while the Cardinals swept the Bison in doubles competition.
“This was a great ream win,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “Sweeping the doubles was great because we do a lot of drills to improve our skills for doubles matchups. All three doubles teams played as well as I’ve seen them play today. We have four more matches this week so I hope this win gives us confidence moving forward.”
Cardinal Neel Gupta won the No. 1 singles matchup over Isakk Way, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 while Walter van Voorst tot Voorst beat Will Brickley, 6-4, 6-1, in the No. 3 matchup.
Clearfield’s Ethan Evilsizor defeated Colin Micknis, 6-3, 6-4, while Mason Marshall beat Alec Srock, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 in three sets for the No. 2 and No. 4 matchups, respectively.
For doubles, Gupta and Srock beat Way and Evilsizor, 8-4. Aaron Bohley and Minh Nguyen then sealed the DCC win with an 8-3 victory in the No. 2 match.
“Aaron Bohley and Minh Nguyen won the match that clinched it for us,” Rice said. “Their styles compliment each other and they worked well as a team.”
Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe rounded out the doubles wins, defeating Justin Fletcher and Isaac Michael, 8-2.
The Cardinals (4-2) play once again today as they travel to Punxsutawney.
DCC 5, CLEARFIELD 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Isakk Way, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
2. Ethan Evilsizor (C) def. Colin Micknis, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst (DCC) def. Will Brickley, 6-4, 6-1.
4. Mason Marshall (C) def. Alec Srock, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Doubles
1. Gupta/Srock (DCC) def. Way/Evilsizor, 8-4.
2. Aaron Bohley/Minh Nguyen (DCC) def. Brickley/Marshall, 8-3.
3. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe (DCC) def. Justin Fletcher/Isaac Michael, 8-2.
In other boys tennis action Monday:
DuBOIS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team swept the Johnsonburg Rams, 7-0, on Monday.
Playing pro sets, DuBois won three of its four singles matchups at 8-0.
No. 1 single Cody Jaconski beat Logan Krug, 8-0, while No. 2 Zach Johnson won, 8-1, over Jack Elmquist. Beavers’ Houston Hemke and John Miller also won, 8-0, over Caidan Bevacqua and Logan Abbey, respectively.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Houston Hemke and Brohm Hemke beat Krug and Elmquist, 8-2. Johnson and Aum Patel defeated Bevacqua and Abbey, 8-0, as DuBois took the final point via forfeit due to Johnsonburg having only five players.
Both teams are back on the court today as DuBois (5-1) hosts Brockway while Johnsonburg hosts St. Marys.
DUBOIS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Logan Krug, 8-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Jack Elmquist, 8-1.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Caidan Bevacqua, 8-0.
4. John Miller (D) def. Logan Abbey, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Houston Hemke/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Krug/Elmquist, 8-2.
2. Johnson/Aum Patel (D) def. Bevacqua/Abbey, 8-0.
3. DuBois forfeit WIN
ECC 7,
BROCKWAY 0
BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team swept the Brockway Rovers, 7-0, on Monday.
In singles, Anthony Messineo took down Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 1 match. At No. 2, Cam Klebacha beat Johnathan Knox, 6-4, 6-4, and Cole Piccirillo beat Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 3. The Crusaders rounded out the sweep at No. 4 with Owen Daghir defeating Adam Lin, 6-0, 6-2.
Marchiori and Knox made it close in No. 1 doubles against Messineo and Klebacha, but the ECC duo eventually won, 8-6.
In the remaining two, Piccirillo and Daghir beat Tucker and Lin, 8-0, while Julian Funaki and Elliott Ruprecht won against Timothy Hamilton and Ethan McKiern, 8-0.
Both teams are in action on the road once again today as ECC travels to Bradford and Brockway heads to DuBois.
ECC 7, BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-2.
4. Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Adam Lin, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Marchiori/Knox, 8-6.
2. Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC) def. Tucker/Lin, 8-0.
3. Julian Funaki/Elliott Ruprecht (ECC) def. Timothy Hamilton/Ethan McKiern, 8-0.