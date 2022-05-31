DUBOIS — Monday’s District 9 Class A title game between top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic and third-seeded Clarion Limestone was a highly anticipated rematch from an instant classic regular season meeting between the schools.
That first game came April 13 on Stern Field and featured a showdown between a pair of Division I pitchers — Clarion-LImestone’s Bryson Huwar (St. Bonaventure) and DCC’s Brandin Anderson (Youngstown State).
Huwar outdueled Anderson that day, as C-L came away with a thrilling 3-1 victory in eight innings in what was the Lions’ season opener. Huwar took a no-hitter into the seventh before DCC scratched out a run to force extras.
Huwar then led off the eighth with a solo homer to give C-L the lead before going the distance on the mound to get the win. He allowed just one run on three hits.
Fans were treated to that same starting matchup Monday at Showers Field, only this time it was Anderson and DCC who came out on top, 5-1, as the Cardinals won their second straight District 9 Class A title.
Anderson worked around some command issues in the first before tossing five shutout innings. He allowed three hits while striking out five and walking just one.
Fellow D-I recruit Cole Sansom (Kent State) relieved Anderson in the sixth and threw the final two innings. He allowed an unearned run on one hit while striking out three walking two.
The duo, DCC’s lone seniors, were backed by an offense that was patient at the plate. The Cardinals mustered just three hits against two pitchers, but that made the most of the those hits because the Lions allowed 12 free base runners (8 walks, 4 hit batsmen).
Huwar, who threw in both C-L playoff games last week, went six-plus inings Thursday before hitting the pitch limit in a 7-2 win vs. second-seeded Clarion. The righty tried to come back again in three days rest but lasted just 2-plus inning Monday.
Freshman Aiden Snowberger led the DCC attack, going 2-for-3 with a clutch two-run, two-out double in the second that plated all the runs DCC would need. The Cardinals only other hit was a RBI double from Sansom in the third.
“Absolutely, this was a game we were looking forward too,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “That was fuel for the fire (regular season loss). That’s why I wanted to play them this year. I knew they would be one of last teams standing.
“We built our schedule for this time of year. We’re going to take some shots on chin to motivate us. We lost to Elk early and it propelled us, then we lost to these guys, and it really propelled us. We’re a little better team than we were in April.
“Brandin really set the tone. I know his first inning wasn’t what he wanted, but he got through it and battled. That’s what he does. We also knew runs would be at a premium with Huwar on the mound. The kid is a competitor. I don’t care if he doesn’t have his best stuff or not, he’s gonna compete.
“I’m just proud of our guys and their approach at the plate. They were really patient. We went to school and charted every single pitch and watched every single pitch we saw off him in the first game and picked up on some tendencies.
“We were patient and made him work, and I think that was the difference because it was a hot day. Our guys didn’t have their best game by any means. We were poor on the bases and didn’t get some hits to fall, but that’s the nature of the game. But, on the positive side, our pitching was just excellent today.”
Both starters worked around leadoff walks in the first.
Clarion-Limestone then threatened in the second, getting singles by Nick Aaron and Corbin Coulson with one out. However, Aaron was throw out by DCC catcher Ben Gritzer trying to take third on a wild pitch. Anderson then struck out Jake Smith to quickly end the rally.
The bottom of the inning started innocently enough for Huwar, who walked the leadoff hitter before betting Sansom to hit into a 4-6-3 double play. The Lion righty then hit Gritzer before walking Anderson and Blake Pisarcik to load the bases and roll over the DCC lineup with two away.
Snowberger made those free passes hurt Huwar, as he smacked a ball down the left-field line that landed fair and bounced out of play for a two-run double to put DCC up 2-0.
Those proved to be the only runs DCC needed, but the Cardinals continued to build on despite some base running gaffes that hurt that effort.
After Anderson stranded Tommy Smith at second following a two-out double in the third, the Cardinals tacked on an insurance run in the third as Brayden Fox walked and Carter Hickman was hit by a pitch to open the frame.
That spelled the end for Huwar, as Smith took over on the mound. Smith got a flyout to right before picking Hickman off first. Just when it looked like Smith might work out of the jam, Sansom ripped a clutch two-out double to right to bring home Fox to make it 3-0.
Central Catholic proceeded to take on some more insurance runs in the fourth and fifth.
Anderson got things started with a leadoff walk in the fourth before his courtesy runner Dylan Hanna eventually scored on a Matt Pyne groundout. In the fifth, Hickman was by a pitch to open the frame and later raced home on a wild pitch with two outs to make it a 5-0 game.
Clarion-Limestone finally got on the board in the sixth against Sansom.
Smith drew a leadoff walk and reached second safely when DCC shortstop Kaden Brezenski bobbled what potentially was a double-play ball. Instead, Jordy Hesdon made DCC pay for the miscue with a single to left to plate Smith to make it a 5-1 game.
Unfortunately for the Lions, that all they could muster as Sansom promptly retired three straight to strand runners at second and third. The Cardinal lefty walked the leadoff man in the seventh but got three straight outs to finish off the win and send DCC back to the PIAA playoffs.
The Cardinals will play the third place team from the WPIAL in opening round of states on Monday (June 6). That state game will be the first Sansom, who missing last year’s run because of injury.
Clarion-Limestone earned a state berth as well and will play the WPIAL champ on Monday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 1
Score by Innings
C-L 000 001 0 — 1
DCC 021 110 x — 5
C-L—1
Logan Lutz lf 3000, Tommy Smith ss-p 3110, Bryson Humar p-ss 3000, Jordy Hesdon rf 3011, Jase Ferguson 2b 3000, Nick Aaron 1b 3010, Michael Snyder pr 0000, Corbin Coulson cf 3010, Jake Smith c 2000, Kohen Kemmer dh 3000, Brady Fowkes 3b 0000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
DCC—5
Aiden Snowberger lf 3020, Matt Pyne cf 3001, Brayden Fox lf 2100, Carter Hickman 2b 2100, Kaden Brezenski ss 2000, Cole Sansom 1b-p 2011, Cartar Kosko dh 0000, Ben Gritzer c 2000, NIck Colbey cr 0100, Brandin Anderson p-1b 1000, Dylan Hanna cr 0200, Blake Pisarcik 3b 0000. Totals: 17-5-3-1-2.
Errors: C-L 1, DCC 2. LOB: C-L 7, DCC 9. DP: C-L 1, DCC 0. 2B: T. Smith; Snowberger, Sansom. SAC: Pyne. HBP: Hickman 2 (1 by Huwar, 1 by Smith), Kosko (by Smith), Gritzer (by Huwar). SB: Pisarcik. CS: Aaron (by Gritzer). PO: Hickman (by Smith).
Pitching
C-L: Bryson Huwar-2+ IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB; Tommy Smith-4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO; Cole Sansom-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Huwar.