DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team had all facets of the game rolling on Thursday at Stern Family Field against the Kane Wolves. Pitcher Carter Himes threw a two-hit shutout, the offense had 13 hits — including two home runs — and its defense made a handful of great plays as the Cardinals downed the Wolves, 10-0, in six innings.
“It was a great team win,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said.
Himes threw all six innings, allowing a single in the top of the first and one in the top of the sixth while walking just one Kane batter and striking out seven on the afternoon.
“Carter Himes pitched another great game for us,” Fox said. “He saw these guys earlier this year and we decided that we wanted to come back with him again. We had success against them earlier (in a 6-1 win on April 11).”
Offensively, the Cardinals had 13 hits on the afternoon as Carter Hickman and Blake Pisarcik each had two-run blasts over nearly identical spots in left field with Hickman’s coming in the fourth inning and Pisarcik clearing the fence an inning later. The duo had three RBIs each while Aiden Snowberger, Brayden Fox, Cartar Kosko and Matt Pyne joined Hickman and Pisarcik with two hits each. Kosko had two RBIs — including the walk-off single.
“Kane’s a scrappy ball club and they’re not going to give anything,” They hadn’t played in a while and they had a good arm on the mound (in starting pitcher Brock Wensel). I’m proud of the boys in how they stayed aggressive and selective at the plate. They came out and did what they needed to do.”
The Cardinals also had four stolen bases — Pyne with two and Hickman and Fox each netting one — as they would end up being crucial in terms of a base hit knocking the runners in on three of the four occasions.
“We wanted to get that going again,” coach Fox said about the stolen bases. “We haven’t been running as much lately so we’ve been working on some stuff with the stolen base game — especially with the lefty (Wensel) ... We’ve got to utilize our team speed more and start finding different ways to score.”
Fox’s RBI single to right in the bottom of the first kicked things off for the Cardinals, followed by a Kosko RBI single to give DCC a 2-0 lead.
That lead grew to three runs in the bottom of the second after Pyne led off with an infield single, stole second and Hickman then plated him home with an RBI single of his own.
Another Pyne stolen base after he singled allowed Snowberger to drive him in to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth. That followed with Hickman’s two-run homer for a 6-0 lead.
“Carter Hickman is obviously a great hitter,” coach Fox said. “He got an advantage in the count, he got the hit out and he did what he’s supposed to do.”
After Kaden Brezenski drew a walk to start the bottom of the fifth, Pisarcik went yard over the left field fence after Brezenski had already taken off to second to make it an 8-0 ballgame.
“The one that Blake hit was actually a hit-and-run,” coach Fox said. “I told him before the at-bat ‘You need to get on top of one.’ So it’s amazing when these guys get the swing thought or whatever you want to call it — their approach — they get it lined up and they catch one out in front and good things happen.”
Needing two runs for the 10-run mercy rule, DCC did just that as the intermittent raindrops started to pick up in the bottom of the sixth. With Landon Darr now on the mound for Kane, Fox and Brezenski singled with one out before a Pisarcik double brought Fox home to make it 9-0 as Brezenski was stopped at third. One batter later, Kosko ended the game with a single to left, bringing Brezenski home as DCC won 10-0 in six innings.
Coach Fox said while he feels the younger guys are stepping it up, he also sees the same from the senior class and commended their leadership during the team’s best stretch of baseball on the year.
“The seniors are really picking it up,” coach Fox said. “I challenged them early. I thought we had a little bit of ‘senioritis’ early in the season — which is to be expected. We’re trying to be patient with these guys coming off of a big year (with the Class A state title win a season ago). But it’s time to get going and I think the seniors have picked it up a notch, especially since Ben Gritzer went down (with an injury). The four that are out here (Hickman, Kosko, Pyne and Brezenski) have done a great job. They’ve led us — even behind the scenes in being leaders off the field and stuff at practice. I’m just real proud of my seniors right now.”
After starting out the season 0-3, the Cardinals have gone 10-1 since then and now await DuBois on Saturday in the annual City Classic, set for a 3 p.m. start time at Showers Field.
“With the City Classic coming up, it’ll give the guys a day break (today) and let them rest up and be ready to go for Saturday,” Fox said after wrapping up the team’s second game in as many days. “We’ve got a little bit of momentum here. We ran the bases well — the hitters hit. I think the guys are just starting to gel right now and do a good job. We’re just going to continue to push forward and get ready for the weekend.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
KANE 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 000 — 0
DCC 210 322 — 10
* One out when winning run scored.
Kane—0
Kyle Zook cf 2000, Dane Anderson 2b 3010, Kayin Bard 2b 0000, Luke Ely c 3000, Lucas Burrs 1b 3000, Isiah Smith lf 2000, Elijah Everett 3b 2000, Landon Darr ss-p 2000, Brock Wensel p-rf-1b 1000, Isaya Miller dh 2010, Russell Heasley pr 0000, Phinn Chamberlin rf-p-rf 0000. Totals: 20-0-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Aiden Snowberger rf 4221, Carter Hickman 1b 4123, Brayden Fox lf 4221, Kaden Brezenski ss 3210, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3123, Cartar Kosko dh 4022, Trent Miller c 3000, Andrew Green 2b 2000, Matt Pyne cf 2220, Ben Yale ph 0000, Carter Himes p 0000. Totals: 29-10-13-10.
Errors: Kane 0, DCC 2. LOB: Kane 4, DCC 5. DP: Kane 0, DCC 1. 2B: Snowberger, Pisarcik. HR: Hickman, Pisarcik. SAC: Zook. SB: Pyne 2, Fox, Hickman.
Pitching
Kane: Brock Wensel-4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Phinn Chamberlin-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Landon Darr-1/3+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Himes-6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Himes. Losing pitcher: Wensel.