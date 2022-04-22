DuBOIS — For the second time in three games, DuBois Central Catholic pitchers Carter Hickman and Kaden Brezenski combined for a no-hitter as the latest came in a 6-0 win over Kane Thursday at Stern Family Field.
In the duo’s first no-hitter of the season on April 12, it was Hickman who did most of the work and Brezenski came on in relief. On Thursday, Hickman got the start but Brezenski relieved him after only two innings and took charge for the remaining five innings for the win.
“The kids are throwing strikes,” Cardinals head coach Adam Fox said. “Hats off to Carter for coming out. He didn’t have his best stuff tonight like he did the other day. Then for Kaden to come in, he did a good job. For the type of pitcher he is, I was really happy for him and we gave him the game ball. He did a good job.”
DuBois Central Catholic (4-3) got a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off of Kane pitcher Harley Morris. Aiden Snowberger led off with an infield single to shortstop and then Hickman hit a bloop single to left as Snowberger got to third. Brayden Fox then hit a grounder to the first baseman, but it brought home Snowberger for the 1-0 lead.
“The first inning, the first two guys got on and we moved them over,” Fox said. “Brayden was able to drive a run in there, which is part of the situational hitting stuff that we preach. It was a good first inning to get the run in.”
Although the Wolves were no-hit on the day, they pressured DCC in the second and third innings with runners on second and third before the Cardinals were able to get out of the jams without giving up a hit or any runs. The top of the second saw Hickman — after walking two batters and having a wild pitch move them to second and third — strikeout Curt Barner to keep the 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third with the score still 1-0, two consecutive DCC errors and a sac bunt by Shane Ackley put Wolves on second and third with one out. But with Brezenski now on the mound, he got Andrew Jekielek to groundout to him and then Cartar Kosko made a good play charging a chopper at third to get Justin Peterson out before the tying run could score.
“We didn’t take care of the ball in some opportunities,” Fox said. “Obviously we threw the ball around a little bit. But when you don’t play games and you play one game a week (due to the weather), you can expect that out of a high school team. Kane always plays us tough, no matter if we play them here or there. They beat us twice last year ... We’re in a good spot but we’ve got a lot to improve on.”
The Cardinals made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third as Snowberger drew a walk with one out and Hickman singled. Both then moved up on a wild pitch and another Morris wild pitch plated Snowberger for the 2-0 lead.
One more Cardinal run got tacked on in the bottom of the fourth as Ben Gritzer drew a walk and Blake Pisarcik courtesy ran for him — as he then stole second. Brezenski’s infield single put Pisarcik on third and after Morris tried picking off Brezenski, the ball went into the outfield and Pisarcik came home for the 3-0 lead.
DuBois Central Catholic manufactured another run in the bottom of the fifth as Fox made it on via an error, then stole second and moved to a wild pitch to third. But the late throw to Fox at third was off the mark into left field and Fox made it home to go up 4-0.
After the Cardinals’ defense picked up a double play to get out of the top of the sixth, DCC scored its final two runs in the bottom half of the inning as the bats finally got going off of Barner — who relieved Morris after he threw four and one-thirds innings.
Ben Gritzer led off the inning with a double to the left/center field gap. Brezenski then hit a double of his own down the third base line to plate Gritzer for the 5-0 lead. Pinch hitter Nick Colbey — who had played second base all game but was flexed in the lineup for Brandin Anderson up until that point — hit DCC’s third consecutive double as his went over the left fielder’s head and plated Brezenski for a 6-0 lead.
“We came in at the end of the game and we were able to open up and got some guys in,” Fox said. “The guys coming off the bench, I’m really proud of them for their perseverance. Those guys just stay with it on being good teammates and working hard throughout the week. They’re taking advantage of their at-bats.”
Kane would later get out of the inning without DCC picking up anymore runs as Brezenski then retired the 7-8-9 hitters in the top of the seventh to complete the combined no-hitter and to take a 6-0 victory.
Even without allowing a hit, DCC only struck out four Wolves on the day with Hickman and Brezenski getting two strikeouts each.
Coach Fox said it was nice to see another no-hitter but the team has work to do — especially at the plate.
“We continue to not capitalize on opportunities where we can open up games,” Fox said. “That’s one thing that we’re struggling on right now and we’ve addressed it. We’ve just got to start hitting better — it’s as simple as that. We’re getting a little bit big in our swings and coming out of our approaches. There’s a lot to be worked on for sure. We’ve been in the gym all week with the snow so it’s nice to get out and play a game. Hats off to Kane. I know they’re enduring it too.”
The Cardinals are back in action for a night game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Stern as they’ll host the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
“We have Redbank Valley next,” Fox said. “It’s just another game under their belts — every game is an opportunity to get better. We saw Harley Morris today. Harley’s a good pitcher. He a lot like Carter Hickman — he’s got a good enough fastball to throw it by you but he’s got a good enough curveball to keep you off-balance. He pitches really well and pitched a good game against us last year up there. I knew he was going to be tough.
“Everybody seems to be throwing their best at us and that’s what we want. We welcome it and it’s going to make us better. That’s why we play the tough schedule that we do. The guys are preparing and that’s all you can ask for. We got a win. I’m happy about it — a no-hitter.”
DCC 6, KANE 0
Score by Innings
Kane 000 000 0 — 0
DCC 101 112 x — 6
Kane—0
Harley Morris p-2b 3000, Shane Ackley cf 3000, Andrew Jekeliek ss 3000, Justin Peterson 1b 1000, Elijah Everett 3b 3000, Kane Scharba pr 0000, Landon Darr rf 1000, Luke Ely c 3000, Curt Barner dh-p 2000, Brock Wensel p 1000, Dane Anderson 2b-lf 3000, Isaya Miller lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-0-0-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Aiden Snowberger lf 2210, Andrew Green ph 1000, Carter Hickman p-ss 4020, Brayden Fox rf 2101, Cole Sansom 1b 3000, Cartar Kosko 3b 3000, Ben Gritzer c 2110, Kaden Brezenski ss-p 3121, Brandin Anderson dh 2000, Nick Colbey 2b-ph (flex) 1011, Matt Pyne cf 2000, Blake Pisarcik cr-ph 1100. Totals: 26-6-7-3.
Errors: Kane 4, DCC 4. LOB: Kane 6, DCC 5. 2B: Gritzer, Brezenski, Colbey. SAC: Ackley. SB: Peterson, Darr; Pisarcik 2, Fox. CS: Hickman (by Ely). HBP: Darr (by Brezenski).
Pitching
Kane: Harley Morris-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Curt Barner-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brock Wensel-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Kaden Brezenski-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Brezenski. Losing pitcher: Morris.