ALTOONA — It couldn’t have started off any worse Thursday for the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team. Last year’s PIAA Class A state champs found themselves at a 5-0 deficit before they even touched the bats against the District 3 champ Greenwood Wildcats at Vets Field in Altoona. But the Cardinals clawed back and took the lead off a six-run sixth inning to down the Wildcats, 9-7, to advance to the PIAA Class A semifinals.
Central Catholic dressed just 11 kids on Thursday — as the team has dealt with its fair share of injuries the entire year — yet they found a way to overcome and extend the season into Monday.
“This is all about unity and I’ve told these guys to stay together,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “We’re banged up, we’ve got guys that are playing different roles right now and they’ve stepped into those roles (and performed). At the end of the day, and I’ve said this over and over, I said that why you win those games ... It’s unity and experience. These kids have some experience and they never give up on themselves and they pull for each other. If one guy’s down, the other guys pick it up.”
Down 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, DCC’s 8-9 hitters in Cartar Kosko and Andrew Green kicked off the rally with back-to-back doubles into nearly identical places in left-center that reached the wall. Green’s double brought home Kosko as the Central Catholic cut its deficit to three.
Cardinal senior Matt Pyne slapped a single up the middle with one out that scored Green to make it a 7-5 ballgame. Brayden Fox then hit one to the second baseman but a bobble on the play allowed fox to reach first. One batter later, senior Carter Hickman hit a Sam Myers pitch into left field for an RBI single as DCC got within one.
Hickman’s at-bat marked the end of the day for the Wildcat starting pitcher in Myers, who had kept DCC off-balance for the duration of the contest prior and had reached the 100 pitch limit. Greenwood’s Gage Wirth then relieved Myers and walked yet another senior in Kaden Brezenski to load the bases. A Wirth wild pitch allowed Fox to score from third as DCC tied it up at 7-7 with Blake Pisarcik at the plate. Once Fox scored, Pisarcik ripped a double down the left field line, scoring the go-ahead runs in Hickman and Brezenski as the defending state champs took its first lead of the game at 9-7.
With a two-run lead, Fox, who relieved starting pitcher Carter Himes after 3 1/3 innings, was able to retire the 7-8-9 Greenwood hitters, the last of which popped up to Pisarcik near the wall by third base as he hauled in the catch and the Cardinals celebrated the 9-7 comeback win.
“My hats off to (Myers) and that team because that was a heck of a performance by him,” coach Fox said. “But this is our approach and this is what we do — we just grind and grind and grind and grind and we’re not going to go away. It’s just such a great hitting team and of complete unity — I just can’t say it enough. From Bray coming in and shutting the door on the mound, pounding the zone and showing so much poise and keeping us in the game. And then the guys just chipping away and having that big inning, we expect that big inning once or twice a game. They delivered there at the end.”
The Wildcats got to Himes right away with four consecutive hits giving Greenwood a quick 2-0 lead. A squeeze bunt by Bryce Danko scored run number three and a fielder’s choice plated run number four. That set up a Nico Niamo triple into left that just eluded the diving Cartar Kosko that gave the District 3 champs a 5-0 lead.
“We went back and forth on whether we were going to start Himesy or if we were going to start Bray,” coach Fox said. “And we said let’s start Himesy because we were going to ride Bray when it comes to crunch time. It starts with pitching and it ends with pitching, but the rally at the plate was huge. We scored six runs in the sixth inning. And when you do something like that in a game like this when you’re facing a tough pitcher — that kid is good. Greenwood wins when that kid’s on the mound.
“Carter Himes wasn’t throwing the ball bad. (Brezenski) makes that play (with a ball hit to him at shortstop) nine times out of 10, pulls Bray off the bag and they get the leadoff guy on. Next guy gets a hit (and down 1-0) ... Now they pull out the small-ball game, where that’s really tough to defend. They safety squeezed two or three times that inning and a couple plays didn’t go our way and a couple balls fell in and before you know it, it’s 5-0. You could hang your head or you could say, ‘I’ve got 21 outs to go.’ And that’s how these kids are — they’re not fazed.”
Unlike last year’s dominant run through the PIAA Class A tournament that saw the Cardinals outscore its opponents 46-10 en route to the team’s second state title and first since 2001, DCC has had to work for it quite a bit more in this year’s tournament. The team won 8-5 in the first round in eight innings against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday.
“It was another exciting game to watch,” coach Fox said. “If you’re a fan of baseball, my gosh, you wouldn’t have any fingernails left even if you didn’t know any of these kids. I’m just so proud of every single one of them. I told them after the game I love them all and I’m just so proud how we stick together. At the end of the day, we are what we have. It takes so much maturity, grit and poise for these kids to do what they’ve done these last two games.”
Pisarcik was 2-for-4 with a double and a team-high three RBIs while Hickman, Brezenski and Himes also had two hits each.
Fox got the win on the mound, throwing the final three and 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, one run and three walks while striking out two.
DuBois Central Catholic (19-5) will now play District 1 champion Dock Mennonite on Monday in a semifinal matchup (also known as the western final) at a time and location to be determined. The Pioneers (21-3) notched an 11-2 victory Thursday against District 4 champion Northeast Bradford as they’re in the state tournament for the third consecutive year — the previous two saw them lose in the first round of the Class 2A tourney.
For Central Catholic, it’s just the fourth time in school history they’ve made the semis and are 2-1 in its previous semifinal matchups.
“We hope they continue and we hope they keep rolling and these guys stay together the way they have,” coach Fox said. “I know we’ve got another tough challenge ahead. But we’re going to be ready. We’ll play anybody, anywhere. I’m so grateful for all of the people that came to the game and all the fans. They’ve stuck with us and they’re behind us. It’s such a good feeling to have a great crowd when you’re playing far away from home. I’m just super proud of everybody involved.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
GREENWOOD 7
Score by Innings
G’wood 500 101 0 — 7
DCC 012 006 x — 9
Greenwood—7
Kyle Corkle ss 4120, Sam Myers p-cf 3022, LeRoy Brofee cr 0200, Tyler Sherman cf-c 3120, Gage Wirth c-p 4132, Gavin Jones 3b 3000, Bryce Danko 1b 4121, Gavin Fegley 2b 3001, Nico Niamo lf 4121, Michael Hoy rf 3000. Totals: 31-7-13-7.
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Aiden Snowberger rf 4000, Matt Pyne cf 4111, Brayden Fox 1b-p 3210, Carter Hickman dh 4220, Kaden Brezenski ss 3221, Ben Gritzer pr 0000, Blake Pisarcik 3b 4023, Carter Himes p-2b 4021, Andrew Green 2b-1b 3111, Trenton Miller c 0000. Totals: 33-9-12-7.
Errors: G’wood 3, DCC 1. LOB: G’wood 8, DCC 8. DP: G’wood 0, DCC 1. 2B: Sherman; Pisarcik, Kosko, Green. 3B: Himes. SAC: Myers, Hoy. SB: Pisarcik. PO: Brofee (by Miller).
Pitching
Greenwood: Sam Myers-5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Gage Wirth-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Himes-3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Brayden Fox-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Myers.