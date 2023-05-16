(Editor's Note: This roundup will also appear in Wednesday's print edition of the Courier Express)
ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic pitcher Aiden Snowberger threw a complete game two-hit shutout on Monday as the Cardinals downed the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen, 8-0, to spoil St. Marys' Senior Night.
Snowberger allowed just the two hits as he didn't walk a Dutchmen while striking out 13 on the evening at Berwind Park.
Charlie Coudriet took the loss for St. Marys, tossing six innings and allowing nine hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks while striking out two.
Snowberger also had a double and a triple and scored two runs as DCC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Fellow Cardinals Blake Pisarcik and Carter Himes had two hits each, with Pisarcik having two RBIs and Himes notching two doubles.
DuBois Central Catholic (15-4) caps off its regular season today at Philipsburg-Osceola while St. Marys (10-8) also ends its regular season by hosting Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
In other baseball action:
Elk County Catholic 16,
Smethport 2, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — A barrage of hitting helped the Elk County Catholic baseball team to a 16-2 win in five innings Monday.
The Crusaders had 16 hits on the afternoon with half of its runs coming in the top of the fifth inning.
Isaac Dellaquilia, David Anderson and Colby Nussbaum had three RBIs each while Nussbaum had a two-run homer in the top of the first. Dellaquilia was 3-for-5 with a double and Joe Tettis was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Shawn Geci got the win on the mound for the Crusaders, tossing four innings and allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out seven.
Elk County Catholic (5-13) hosts Clarion-Limestone today.