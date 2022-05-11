DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals had the bats going early and senior Cole Sansom was dealing on the mound, as the Cardinals took down the Brockway Rovers 11-1 in five innings on Senior Night Tuesday at Stern Family Field.
Sansom threw two and 1/3 innings to start, allowing no hits, no runs, walking one and striking out five. The Cardinals’ other senior, Brandin Anderson, led the team at the plate going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“I think he threw a little over 30 pitches,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said about Sansom, who has been progressing since Tommy John surgery. “We’re preparing him to stretch him out a little bit. He did a good job. I think he just started to get loose whenever we took him out. He’s making some really good strides in the right direction and ... he’s going to be a problem for (teams). We’re excited to watch him let it go and have some fun out there.
“We did what we needed to do. And Brandin (Anderson) had a good day at the plate. We just want to really celebrate those seniors and we appreciate what they’ve done for the program and everything they bring to the table and what they do for this team and their families — they both come from really good families. So it was about them today and we can’t thank them enough for everything they’re doing and we hope to keep rolling and reach our goals. (Sansom and Anderson) are a big part of it.”
The sun played a role in balls dropping into the outfield as Aiden Snowberger led off the game for DCC with a double into left. Brayden Fox’s RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead just three batters in and Ben Gritzer’s sac fly made it 2-0. Sansom’s RBI double after that was again aided by the sun being in the way in left and Anderson’s fielder’s choice made it 4-0 Cardinals after one.
After Sansom shut down the Brockway offense in the top of the second, the Cardinals plated five more to go up 9-0 in the bottom half of the inning. Sansom drew a walk off of Ezra Swanson with the bases juiced to make it 5-0 and a Kaden Brezenski RBI single made it 6-0. With the bases still loaded, Anderson smacked one up the middle for a two RBI-single and an 8-0 Central Catholic lead.
Brockway would then relief Swanson off the mound with Chad Young, who walked Cartar Kosko to load the bases for Matt Pyne. Pyne then hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 9-0, but Brockway was able to get out of the inning without letting up anymore runs.
“The first two innings, we did not play very good,” Brockway head coach Terry Moore said. “But they didn’t quit and they tried to go get good at-bats. We put the bat on the ball a couple of times and got a few hits — got some good appearances at the plate. But you can’t put yourself in a hole like we did, especially to this team. This is a really good team — a really well-coached team. We just can’t give them as many opportunities as we gave them today.”
Brayden Fox then took over on the mound for Sansom with one out in the top of the third and went the rest of the way, allowing just three hits and one run, to which coach Fox said he was quite pleased with.
“I’m really proud of my pitching coach,” Fox said of assistant Dan Wascovich. “Wookie has been doing awesome with our pitchers and catchers. They’re clicking and doing everything right. I just can’t say enough about Wookie and the job that he’s doing with them.”
Brockway did get on the board in the top of the fourth as Andrew Brubaker broke up the no-hitter with a single to the right/center field gap. Jeremy Swanson then roped a double down the right field line that plated Brubaker to make it 9-1 DCC.
The Cardinals would tack on two more in the bottom of the fourth to put the mercy rule into play as a Brockway error on Kosko’s at-bat plated Brezenski to make it 10-1. Dylan Hanna then had a base-hit to load up the bases as a Snowberger sac fly made it 11-1.
Fox and the Cardinals were then able to shut down Brockway in the top of the fifth to seal an 11-1 victory in five innings.
Along with Anderson, Brezenski and Snowberger each had two hits with both having an RBI as Snowberger had two doubles. Central Catholic outhit Brockway 10-3 on the day as coach Fox said he was especially proud of those coming off the bench and contributing.
“Those guys mean so much for a program,” Fox said of his bench. “That’s the difference — having a good bench that embraces their roles. And those kids, it’s really tough to sit on the bench ... and it’s a really tough lineup to crack. Those kids don’t complain. They put in the work and they put in the same amount of work as the other guys do and they want to take someone’s job. They’re so fun to be around. They’re in the game.
“I’ve got Trenton Miller, he’s charting every single hitter. He knows exactly what every single hitter does. He gets an opportunity to get in the game, he usually puts together a good at-bat. Dylan Hanna’s been busting his butt catching bullpens and doing everything in the world for this team. Without guys like that, that’s the difference between a championship caliber team and a team that breaks down. Those guys that come in off the bench are every bit as important. Blake Pisarcik, the athlete that he is, to come in and be able to do anything and he’s a freshman. He does a lot and he’s going to be special. So we’re fortunate to have these kids and I’m blessed to be able to coach them.”
Brockway (3-13) is back in action Thursday at Brookville.
“We’re just going to try and get better every day,” Moore said. “We’ll take the positives from today and work on the things we need to work on and try to have a better performance on Thursday.”
DuBois Central Catholic (12-4) is also back on the diamond Thursday as they travel to Kane.
“They’re staying focused and we’re treating every game as a playoff game from here on out,” Fox said. “The level of focus and intensity has to be there or else we’re cheating ourselves. We’re really working on that with our guys right now and they’re responding and locking in. I can’t say enough about how proud I am of this group and how hard they work and the humility that these guys have. I’m really proud of them and the people that they are. It’s a great win today and we need to keep rolling — we’ve got Kane on Thursday.”
DCC 11, BROCKWAY 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 000 10 — 1
DCC 450 2x — 11
Brockway—1
Ezra Swanson p-1b-rf-1b 2000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3010, Dylan Bash 2b-3b 3000, Daniel Shugarts 3b-p 3000, Andrew Brubaker c-rf 2010, Chad Young 1b-p-1b 2000, Jeremy Swanson lf 1011, Dylan Antonuccio rf-2b 0000, Logan Faith dh 2000, Marcus Bennett cf 1000. Totals: 19-0-3-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Aiden Snowberger lf-cf 3221, Carter Hickman 2b 2200, Andrew Green 2b 1000, Brayden Fox rf-p 3111, Trenton Miller ph 1000, Ben Gritzer c 0001, Blake Pisarcik cr-c 1200, Cole Sansom p 2012, Kaden Brezenski ss 2221, Brandin Anderson 1b 3123, Cartar Kosko 3b-lf-rf 1000, Matt Pyne cf-lf 2011, Dylan Hanna lf-rf 1110, Nick Colbey 3b 0000. Totals: 22-11-10-10.
Errors: B’way 2, DCC 2. LOB: B’way 6, DCC 7. 2B: Snowberger 2, Sansom; J. Swanson. SF: Gritzer; Bennett. SB: Snowberger.
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Chad Young-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Daniel Shugarts-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Cole Sansom-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Brayden Fox-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Swanson.