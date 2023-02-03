DuBOIS — Within seconds of the beginning of the second quarter, the DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team saw themselves trailing the Johnsonburg Rams 15-5 at the Varischetti Sports Complex. But from there, the Cardinals defense locked down the Rams, allowing just eight total points in the second and third as DCC’s 15-0 run gave them the lead and eventually the win, 43-30.
“We decided to play defense,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “We played hard and we rebounded the majority of the game. I think there were a couple stretches where we let it get away from us a little bit but we played tough defense and was very proud of their effort.”
Cardinal senior Luke Swisher had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Andrew Green had 12 points and eight boards on a night where DCC utilized its size advantage against the visitors.
However, Johnsonburg — which had won five of its last six games heading into Thursday night’s contest — were the aggressors to start, eventually getting a quick 11-2 lead in the first quarter.
Luke Zimmerman knocked down a three to start and Isaiah Jackson scored underneath in what became a trend early for the Rams. After Swisher got DCC on the board, another Jackson bucket inside preceded a Jake Lobaugh shot high off the glass as Johnsonburg led 9-2. Ram guard Aaron Myers then found Kole Asti inside as the shot dropped as the Rams lead 11-2 before Green answered with a three.
Jackson then made a runner in the lane with seconds left in the first quarter as Johnsonburg had a 13-5 lead after one quarter. He then made another bucket inside to start the second quarter as DCC trailed 15-5. But from there, it was essentially all Cardinals as Johnsonburg would score just six more points in the second and third quarters combined as DCC outscored the Rams 25-6 during that stretch.
“We locked in defensively,” Varacallo said. “Johnsonburg’s a really good team. They’ve been winning a lot of games lately so to lock in defensively like we did, I’m very proud of our guys tonight. It was a total team effort. Minutes were a little different tonight and we rode the one group that was doing really well. I’m just very proud of everybody accepting their role tonight and finding a way to get a win.”
Swisher got things going underneath as Marek Hoyt then would hit a midrange jumper to get to 15-13. That 10-point Johnsonburg lead evaporated entirely with 2:56 left in the second quarter as Hoyt made both of his free throws.
Cardinal Dylan Hanna had just three points on the night, but it was a three that gave DCC an 18-15 lead as Brendan Paisley added a midranger to give DCC a 20-15 lead before Jackson scored inside with about 20 seconds left in the half, giving DCC a 20-17 halftime lead.
Central Catholic opened up the second half as it did towards the end of the first with its stout defense and Swisher leading the way on offense as he scored the first seven DCC points of the second half as the Cardinals led the Rams 27-17.
Jackson would then score inside to break the 7-0 run for his 12th point of the night as Johnsonburg trailed 27-19. But after the bucket, Jackson was called for a technical with 3:32 left in the third quarter and wouldn’t re-enter the game from that point forward.
The Cardinals then had a 30-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter after Paisley found Green in transition for a layup late in the third quarter.
Paisley also found Swisher inside and a Green bucket underneath gave DCC its biggest lead of the night early in the fourth as they led 34-21. However, Swisher picked up his fourth foul with 6:17 left to play as Johnsonburg would get the deficit back down to 10 even as Lobaugh was fouled and injured after making a bucket with 4:52 left, as Noah Stauffer completed the and-one opportunity.
From there, it became a battle of free throws with DCC trying to drain the clock and after a Johnsonburg miss, the Rams would then foul to try and get the ball back. While Myers made 3-of-4 and Stauffer made 2-of-3 for the Rams, Hoyt and Green made both of their attempts late, with Green capping things off with his free throws with 39.8 seconds left, setting the final score at 43-30.
Hoyt had eight points as Jackson led Johnsonburg with a dozen points.
DuBois Central Catholic (13-5) hosts Clarion on Monday.
“It’s a turning point for us,” Varacallo said. “I think our guys see what playing good defense does. If we can continue to commit to this style of play and play well in practice on the defensive end, it’ll translate to the games.”
Johnsonburg (9-10) also plays again on Monday as they visit Ridgway.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43,
JOHNSONBURG 30
Score by Quarters
J’burg 13 4 4 9 — 30
DCC 5 15 10 13 — 43
Johnsonburg—30
Aaron Myers 0 3-4 3, Jake Lobaugh 2 0-0 4, Kole Asti 1 0-0 2, Luke Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Jackson 6 0-0 12, Eric Hoffman 1 0-1 2, Noah Stauffer 1 2-3 4, Aiden DeMay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-8 30
DuBois Central Catholic—43
Luke Swisher 6 5-8 17, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 4 2-2 12, Brendan Paisley 1 0-1 2, Marek Hoyt 2 4-4 8, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 1-2 1, Dylan Hanna 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 12-17 43.
Three-pointers: J’burg 1 (Zimmerman), DCC 3 (Green 2, Hanna).