DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals basketball team used its stout defense in the first half to help pickup a 52-23 win against the Glendale Vikings Monday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Cardinals held the Vikings to one lone point in the first quarter — that being on a Logan Cree free throw with 52.5 seconds left — as the Cardinals scored 17 points.
Andrew Green led the Cardinals with 16 points, including four threes, while Luke Swisher had 14 points and was 4-for-4 from the line while also notching seven rebounds.
“It was great defensive effort,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “I think we gave up eight points in the first half and one point in the first quarter. We really focused yesterday on rebounding and on the defensive end at practice. So it was nice to see that applied tonight ... I think we gave up 15 offensive rebounds the first game (against Punxsutawney on Friday) so that was definitely a focus of ours in the first half. Then we were able to get some easy buckets once we got the boards.”
Green and Swisher combined for 15 of DCC’s 17 first quarter points as Green knocked down two threes and a putback by Swisher made it 14-0. Cree’s free throw then made it 14-1 as Green hit another three to make it 17-1 after the first quarter.
The Cardinals then spread it around offensively in the second quarter as Green went scoreless. Meanwhile, Marek Hoyt scored four of his seven points, Swisher notched four, and Brayden Fox and Brendan Paisley each got a bucket.
Glendale’s second quarter offense came down to Cree scoring underneath and Conner Potutschnig making a couple shots — one of which was a three that he banked in as DCC held a 28-8 lead at the time. Hoyt’s second field goal of the quarter then set the halftime score with DCC leading 30-8.
Green was able to cash in on a couple threes on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, as Swisher made and and-one and hit the foul shot to give DCC a 40-13 lead before Glendale went on a 6-2 run to close out the quarter.
It was much of the same in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals were able to get in all of its reserves, as they outscored the Vikings 10-4 in the final quarter. Hoyt was able to hit a three and Ben Gritzer, Luke Fragle and Green each had buckets as the Cardinals picked up the 52-23 win.
Varacallo said he was quite pleased with the effort, especially those coming in later in the game.
“Luke Fragle late, I think he had five rebounds in a minute or two,” Varacallo said. “Johnny (Varischetti) had a couple nice looks in expanding his game a bit ... Then Marek (Hoyt) saw one go through from the perimeter.”
The Cardinals saw eight different players score as Hoyt had seven rebounds, Fragle had five, while Green, Gritzer and Paisley had four each.
Cree led Glendale with 11 points while also racking up nine rebounds, while Potutschnig had six.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) is back in action Thursday as they’ll host Cameron County.
“They’ve been scouting us,” Varacallo said of Cameron County. “I think that’s their first game so they’ve been here for both of our games. We continue to push forward but for us, it’s really about how do we get better every day and how do we improve every day — and how we can make some of our weaknesses into our strengths.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 52
GLENDALE 23
Score by Quarters
Glendale 1 7 11 4 — 23
DCC 17 13 12 10 — 52
Glendale—23
Logan Cree 3 5-13 11, Tyler Holes 0 0-0 0, Mason Peterson 1 0-0 2, Connor Potutschnig 2 1-2 6, Landen McGarvey 1 0-0 2, Joey Kitko 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 8-17 23.
DuBois Central Catholic—52
Andrew Green 6 0-0 16, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 1 2-4 4, Brendan Paisley 2 1-2 5, Luke Swisher 5 4-4 14, Marek Hoyt 3 0-1 7, Brayden Fox 1 0-0 2, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 1 0-0 2, Trenton Miller 0 2-2 2, Ben Yale 0 0-0 0, Andrew Holdren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-13 52.
Three-pointers: Glendale 1 (Potutschnig), DCC 5 (Green 4, Hoyt)