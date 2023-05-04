DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team had the offense firing on all cylinders Wednesday night at Stern Family Field against the Venango Catholic Vikings. Every single DCC player that got an at-bat — 11 in all — had at least one base hit as the Cardinals beat the Vikings, 15-0, in three innings on Senior Night.
DuBois Central Catholic had 16 hits on the evening with six of those going for extra base hits. Meanwhile the Vikings led off the game with two straight hits off of pitcher Cartar Kosko and didn’t get another hit for the rest of the contest.
The Cardinals busted the game wide open in the second inning, plating 11 runs with 15 batters stepping up to the plate after DCC had two runs in the bottom of the first.
Aiden Snowberger, Carter Hickman, Kaden Brezenski, Blake Pisarcik and Kosko each had two hits. Brezenski, Carter Himes and Ben Yale each had a double while Brezenski, Hickman and Andrew Green also recorded a triple.
Brayden Fox led the team with three RBIs while Green, Hickman and Kosko had two each.
Kosko also picked up the win on the mound in throwing two innings, allowing two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out two.
Brezenski, Hickman, Kosko, Matt Pyne and Ben Gritzer were also honored in pregame festivities as part of Senior Night.
The win puts DuBois Central Catholic at 9-4 on the season where its next game, weather pending, is today as they host Kane.
After Thursday, the Cardinals’ next game will be on Saturday as it takes part in the annual City Classic games against crosstown rival DuBois — with the game set for a 3 p.m. start at Showers Field.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
VENANGO CATHOLIC 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
VC 000 — 0
DCC 2(11)2 — 15
Venango Catholic—0
B. Wheeler 2010, J. Henry 1010, Ky. Beachner 1000, L. Suttle 2000, L. Kaufman 0000, K. Beachner 1000, O. Campbell 1000, N. Blauser 1000, C. Kluck 0000. Totals: 9-0-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Aiden Snowberger 2220, Andrew Green 1112, Carter Hickman 3122, Brayden Fox 3113, Kaden Brezenski 3220, Blake Pisarcik 2121, Carter Himes 1111, Cartar Kosko 3122, Ben Yale 2110, Johnny Varischetti 1211, Matt Pyne 1212, Trenton Miller 0000. Totals: 22-15-16-14.
Errors: VC 0, DCC 0. LOB: VC 3, DCC 2. DP: VC 0, DCC 1. 2B: Brezenski, Himes, Yale. 3B: Brezenski, Green, Hickman.
Pitching
Venango Catholic: J. Henry-1 2/3 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; K. Beachner-1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Cartar Kosko-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Blake Pisarcik-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Brayden Fox-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kosko. Losing pitcher: Henry.