DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals basketball team accomplished quite a bit last season. As the District 9 Class A runner-up, it earned them its first PIAA state tournament berth in 11 years. That also broke another 11-year drought as they took down Bishop Carrol, 70-50, in the first round before falling to WPIAL’s Bishop Canevin in the second round.
But in order for the Cardinals to continue last year’s success, they’ll have to find a way to replace last year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Player of the Year in Alec Srock, who scored 527 points for an average of 19.5 points per game, as well as 13.3 rebounds per game (359 total). That not only led the Cardinals but all of District 9.
Srock also led the team in blocked shots (43), was second in steals (35) and third in assists (56) while also knocking down 14 three-pointers and shooting 52 percent from the field.
So how will they try and replace that also last year’s starter in Jalen Kosko, who was third on the team with 7.3 points per game? They’ll look to last season’s starters in Luke Swisher, Brendan Paisley, Andrew Green and others to fill the void.
Head coach Dom Varacallo said practices have gone well leading up to the season as they have just 12 players on the roster this year — four seniors, one junior, five sophomores and two freshmen.
“Lower numbers allow for more reps in a shorter period of time, like smaller class sizes allowing for more individualized instruction,” Varacallo said. “I am pleased with how much we have accomplished in two weeks of practice time, but there is still a lot of work to do.”
Varacallo said all five upperclassmen in seniors Swisher, Paisley, Dylan Hanna and Ben Gritzer, along with junior Green, started at some point last season and have worked hard this offseason to be even better this year.
“Luke Swisher and Brendan Paisley were leaders in the offseason and have improved their games respectively from last season to this year,” Varacallo said. “Luke has developed his perimeter game, while Brendan now feels more comfortable inside. Ben Gritzer has natural leadership qualities behind the plate in baseball that translates to the basketball floor in a similar way. He did a great job in the fall preparing himself for this year. Dylan Hanna has a will and determination not seen by many high school athletes, he is athletic and will be a glue for us offensively and defensively. Andrew Green is a natural talent that has improved year over year after being our second leading scorer last season.”
Green scored an even 200 points last season, good enough for a 7.4 ppg average as he also hit 36 threes. Swisher had 177 points and was second with 4.9 rebounds per game as he complimented Srock underneath the hoop last year.
Varacallo is excited about his sophomore and freshmen classes, however, as sophomore Brayden Fox played in all varsity games last year, scoring 62 points. Others include sophomores Luke Fragle, Marek Hoyt, Trenton Miller, Johnny Varischetti and freshmen Anthony Holdren and Ben Yale.
“The sophomore class is returning after posting a 20-2 JV record last season,” Varacallo said. “Marek Hoyt is our most improved player from last season as he worked consistently on his game over the summer and fall. Brayden Fox obviously has had great success in football and baseball, and I believe he is every bit as good of a basketball player and will be an important piece to quarterback our offense and defense at the PG position this season. Luke Fragle has historically been known in our program as a knock down shooter and he has improved his ability to handle the basketball and get to the rim this offseason. Johnny Varischetti is a player every coach loves to coach; he may be our hardest worker in practice and continues to develop additional areas to his game. Trenton Miller, I am extremely impressed with this season, he has so much potential and is becoming an elite shooter.”
“Freshman Anthony Holdren has been around our program for some time now. Anthony is such a great addition to the team this year and his knowledge of the game is a real asset. Ben Yale is going to surprise many this season, his ability on the football field translates to the basketball floor.”
Varacallo feels with five returning that have started at varsity at some point, team chemistry will be a real strength. However, playing a junior varsity and varsity game with a dozen players could prove to be a challenge.
“We need to be mindful of our schedule and how we balance minutes,” Varacallo said.
Regardless of the challenges, Varacallo and the Cardinals are ready to meet the season head on, as they’ll strive to get better each and every day.
“We have a real challenge ahead of us,” Varacallo said. “We will need to be ready to compete against much larger schools with more students and players on their teams. We will need to be in excellent physical and mental condition to meet the challenge. We have high internal expectations for our season. Any success we have this season is attributed to our players and their commitment to the team and to each other.
“The main goal is to improve every day in practice and with every game. I thought that was something we did a great job at last season that we can carry with us this season.”
Varacallo is assisted by JV coach Jim Sloan, along with Jeremy Mauer, Rick Green, Adam Fox and Dr. Matt Varacallo.
The Cardinals open the season tonight as they host Punxsutawney.
“I believe that we truly have an excellent group of young men,” Varacallo said. “Our success on the floor is only a portion of what we teach at DCC basketball and is to be enjoyed. However, I believe we will learn from each other and challenge ourselves to grow as better men throughout this season. That is something we can carry with us long after our season ends.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Ben Gritzer, Dylan Hanna, Brenden Paisley, Luke Swisher. Juniors: Andrew Green. Sophomores: Luke Fragle, Brayden Fox, Marek Hoyt, Trenton Miller, Johnny Varischetti. Freshmen: Anthony Holdren, Ben Yale.